The Humane Society of Missouri will host a Baby Goat Yoga and Adoption Event Saturday, Feb. 29, at Longmeadow Rescue Ranch near Union.
Yoga lovers of all skill levels are invited to join the morning yoga class with baby goats from 11 a.m. to noon. The class will be led by instructor Michelle Menos with Agape Yoga Studio.
Attendees can expect the “kids” to say hello throughout the class and even jump on and off their backs throughout the session.
After yoga, interested adopters are encouraged to stick around and learn more about goat ownership. The adoption event will be held from noon to 3 p.m.
This winter, Longmeadow welcomed 17 baby goats which are now awaiting a forever home.
The Humane Society says goats make great pet companions — they enjoy playing, roaming outside and receiving affection from their owner.
Participants should bring their own yoga mats and should dress for the elements. The event space is covered, but not climate-controlled, and flooring is a mix of dirt and sand.
Tickets are $20 per guest, which includes the yoga class and light refreshments.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://longmeadowrescueranch.org/event/babygoatyoga. Deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Feb. 28.
Nestled among 165 acres of woodland near Union, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Longmeadow Rescue Ranch is a haven for hundreds of abused and neglected horses, cows, goats, pigs, ducks and other farm animals. It is located at 480 Joseph Road.
The Ranch is one of the most comprehensive horse and farm animal rescue, rehabilitation and adoption centers in the country. In addition to animal care, Ranch staff provide hands-on humane education experiences for both children and adults.