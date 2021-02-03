The New Haven Police Department is hoping the public can help them find a 15-year-old mother and her child.
Jazmine Strubberg and Jazlynn Strubberg, a 9-month-old girl, are reportedly with Devin Brown, 18, who has made violent threats against Jazmine in the past, according to police. The trio may be headed toward Union or onto Illinois.
Authorities say they are traveling in a gold-colored Buick passenger car bearing Missouri or Illinois, unknown plates. The exact model of the car is unknown.
Jazmine and Jazlynn were both last seen at 206 Selma Street in New Haven, at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Authorities said Jazmine has an altered mental status.
Jazmine Strubberg has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing an unknown color tank top and black leggings.
Jazlynn Strubberg, has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing peach and white pajamas with Dalmatians on them.
Brown is described as a young man, 5 feet, 6 inches, and 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the New Haven Police Department at (573) 237-2211.