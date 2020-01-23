Augusta will celebrate the signing and future purchase of the Harmonie-Verein building, a historic community arts venue, Saturday, March 14.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. with music, food, refreshments and a brief presentation. All are welcome.
The celebration will be held at the Augusta Harmonie-Verein building at Hackmann and Church streets in Augusta.
The building, originally built by the German musical society in Augusta in 1869 and designated with the title, Harmonie-Verein, German translation for Harmony Association, is being revitalized for use as a community gathering venue, highlighting the unique artistic, cultural and creative talents within this recognized wine district and its surrounding communities.
The structure most recently was owned and operated by the American Legion and is currently being purchased by the Augusta Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit organization which will oversee fundraising and programming for the Harmonie-Verein.
The evening will be celebratory in nature with appetizers, refreshments and music by The Texas Giants and friends. A presentation of future plans and opportunities on how Augusta and its neighbors can contribute will be featured.