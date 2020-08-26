New home construction helped drive up real estate valuations in Franklin County, pushing the total valuation of real estate and personal property to an all-time high of more than $2 billion.
The 2020 figure is a nearly $43 million increase over last year and marks the fifth consecutive year of valuation increases and the largest number to date.
The assessed value of real estate in Franklin County is $1.65 billion, an increase of $26 million over 2019.
Personal property assessed valuation increased to $433 million, an increase of $16.6 million from last year.
Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker attributes the valuation increase mainly to new home construction in the county.
The next step will be to send the new valuation numbers to the state auditor’s office to prepare for the tax levy hearings.
During those hearings, the county commission will hear arguments on whether to raise, lower or keep tax rates the same.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said due to the rising valuations every year, the commission is tentatively planning on rolling back the tax levy to the 2019 rate of $0.1273 per $100 of assessed valuation for the general fund, $0.2102 per $100 of assessed valuation for the road and bridge fund, and $0.0975 per $100 of assessed valuation for the SB40 resource board.
Despite worries about COVID-19 affecting the county budget for 2021, Hinson said the increased collection of sales taxes justifies lowering the county tax rate.
“It does for me,” Hinson said. “The sales taxes going up are a sign people are spending money in the county and shopping locally.
Brinker agreed with Hinson on lowering the rate.
“We want to continue to be mindful stewards of the tax money we do collect,” Brinker said. “We are only using what we need, not building up stockpiles.”
The 2020 assessed valuation increase is lower than the $109.6 million increase between 2018 and 2019, which pushed the county just over the $2 billion mark for the first time in history.
Hinson said this is due to 2020 not being an assessment year.
There was a $39.7 million increase between 2017 and 2018, which was nearly double the $67.8 million in increased valuation between 2017 and 2016.
The wide range in assessed valuations over the past few years can be attributed, in part, to large ongoing construction projects in the county and existing businesses making gains in personal property.
This increase in values will now allow city, school, fire/EMS, sewer, special road and other smaller taxing districts to set their tax rates and continue to recover from the dismal $39.3 million drop in valuations between 2014 and 2015.
In 1950, the assessed valuation of Franklin County was $41 million.
History
In 2018, it was projected that Franklin County personal property and real estate valuations were on a path to break the $2 billion assessed value plateau within the next three to five years, but that was reached much sooner.
Franklin County went over the $1 billion mark for the first time in 1999.
Since 1990, the only years that showed slight decreases were 2015, 2013 and 2011.
The largest percentage increase in Franklin County valuations occurred in 1985, the year that the state ordered the county to have a general reassessment. The percentage increase that year was 101.7 percent, the highest in the county’s history.
Process
The county assessor places a value on property for tax purposes. The state gives the county assessor’s guidelines to follow in placing values on real estate and personal property. Railroads and utilities are assessed by the state.
The property is assessed at a percentage of market value.
Commercial and industrial property is assessed at 32 percent; residential at 19 percent; and agricultural at 12 percent.
If a property owner objects to his or her assessment, an appeal can be made to the county board of equalization.
If a dispute continues, a petition for relief can be filed in circuit court for a final determination.