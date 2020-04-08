It will be more of the same for most residents as three of the four state representatives serving Franklin County will run unopposed in 2020.
State Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka, will have the only challenge to gain her first re-election bid and that won’t be until the November general election.
If successful in the primary, she will face Democrat John Kiehne, Labadie, in the November general election.
Bailey was first elected in 2018 and is currently midway through her second session in the House.
The 110th District lies mostly in St. Louis County, but does include a sliver of Franklin County, including the city of Pacific and the Labadie ZIP code.
Encompassing the cities of Wildwood and Eureka, its northeast tip extends almost to Ellisville and its eastern border is the Meramec River.
Tate
State Rep. Nate Tate, R-St. Clair, will breeze into a third term representing the 119th District in the Missouri House of Representatives.
The 119th District fills out the entire southern portion of Franklin County from the eastern to the western border.
It encompasses the larger cities of St. Clair and Sullivan, and smaller towns of Stanton, Robertsville, Moselle, Miramiguoa Park, Oak Grove Village, Spring Bluff, Catawissa and Luebbering.
The 119th District also includes a portion of Northern Washington County.
Griesheimer
First elected in 2018, State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer is midway through his second legislative session in Jefferson City and will not have an opponent for re-election this year.
Griesheimer represents the 61st District, which begins at the border of Osage and Cole counties. It covers the northern halves of both Osage and Gasconade counties using the Osage and Missouri rivers as its northern border moving east into Franklin County.
It encompasses the towns of Chamois, Gasconade, Hermann and Berger, before turning slightly southeast to New Haven.
The district line then forms a peninsula into Washington encompassing the Highways 100 and 47 intersection, Washington Crossing shopping center and extends to the Phoenix Center area before jutting sharply back to the west to near Clover Bottom.
The line then continues south on Highway AJ and parallels Highway 50 to Beaufort and envelops the towns of Leslie and Gerald.
Simmons
Another member of the Class of 2018, State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, will be unchallenged in his bid for a second term in Jefferson City for another two years.
The 109th District is much smaller than its neighbors, but includes the larger cities of Union, Villa Ridge, Gray Summit, Labadie, St. Albans and a large part of Washington.
The Washington section begins as far west as Jefferson Street, extending from the Missouri River to Eighth Street eastward encompassing Mercy Hospital.
District Maps
For more information on House voting districts, visit www.house.mo.gov/content.aspx?info=/maps/maps.htm.
For more specific borders, voters can go to www.house.mo.gov/default.aspx and search for individual members and maps of their districts which appear on those pages.
The deadline to file for state offices was Tuesday, March 31.