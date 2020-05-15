A St. Clair man has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection to a 2019 drug overdose death.
Tyler J. Parker, 19, was charged this week in Franklin County Associate Circuit Court with first-degree involuntary manslaughter, a Class C felony.
The charge is related to the March 8, 2019, death of Skylar McEuen. According to the affidavit filed by Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker, Parker is accused of “recklessly” causing the death of McEuen.
The affidavit alleges Parker provided fentanyl to McEuen, which led to his death from acute fentanyl intoxication.
Before contacting 911, the drug evidence and other narcotics were destroyed and removed from the scene, according to the probable cause statement filed by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.
McEuen, 18 at the time of death, also was a St. Clair resident, according to an online obituary.