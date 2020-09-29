For Franklin County sheriff’s deputies Sgt. Jason Weggemann and Ronald Burgess, March 21, began just like any other day. But by the end of their shift, both deputies were hospitalized with bullet wounds and a suspect was dead.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton described the chain of events, which led to the life-changing moments for the deputies:
“Around 9:40 on that night, Sgt. Weggemann attempted to stop a vehicle near Interstate 44 and Highway 50,” Pelton said. “The driver refused to yield, traveled east on Highway AT and pulled into the Petro-Mart/Burger King parking lot near the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway AT in Villa Ridge.”
Weggemann and Burgess, in separate vehicles, pulled onto the business lot as the suspect vehicle came to a stop.
“The driver exited the car and committed the cowardly act of shooting into both deputies’ cars attempting to kill them,” Pelton said. “Both deputies returned fire through the windshields of their patrol cars, but not before being hit by incoming bullets. This occurred within a few seconds, firing numerous rounds from three different locations. It was an absolute ambush.”
Weggemann, a 19-year law enforcement veteran, was shot in the shoulder, and Burgess, with nine years of service, was shot in the arm and in the shoulder. Pelton said despite being injured, both deputies returned fire, which led to the death of the suspect, Peter C. Albers, 21, St. Louis.
“Their actions are the epitome of a true warrior,” Pelton said. “No doubt, the actions that Sgt. Weggemann and Deputy Burgess took that day not only saved both of their lives, but I believe potentially the lives of innocent civilians that were in the parking lot.”
Both deputies have recovered, and the shooting was ruled reasonable and necessary by Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Becker, following an investigation from the Missouri State Division of Drug and Crime Control, a division of the Missouri Highway Patrol.
On Tuesday, Weggemann and Burgess joined a short list of deputies to wear the highest honors a sheriff’s deputy can receive.
“It is my and the command staff’s honor to present the Purple Heart (for injuries in the line of duty) and the Medal of Valor award to these two deputies that I consider heroes,” Pelton said.
Weggeman said this is the job he’s always wanted to do. “I love this county,” he said. “We received dozens and dozens of cards from law enforcement and the community. The amount of support for law enforcement in this county is one-of-a-kind. It’s what makes me get up at 5 a.m. every morning.”
Burgess said Franklin County is the best department he’s ever worked for. “You never really know how many people are there for you until you need them,” Burgess said. “I wouldn’t say the outpouring of support was a surprise, but the size of if it was. It touched portions of my heart that I never knew existed.”
Sheriff Pelton said there are a lot of thanks to be given for the outcome of that day.
“The good Lord for His protection,” Pelton said. “Sgt. Weggemann and Deputy Burgess for their actions, and Deputy Donnie Dunn who arrived and started life-saving measures to both deputies that were injured.”
Pelton also praised Franklin County 911 dispatch, Meramec Ambulance District, Boles Fire District, Mercy Hospital, the troopers and officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Pacific and Washington police departments who responded to the scene, and every other law enforcement agency in the county that reached out to offer assistance.
“I also wanted to thank our citizens,” Pelton said. “The next few days after the shooting our office received an outpouring of support from the community; we really are blessed to live and work in this community,” Pelton said. “Lastly, thanks to the families of both deputies.”