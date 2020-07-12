The upcoming Major League Baseball season could look more like a season of “Survivor.”
“With a 60-game season, I’m intrigued,” Kent Getsee, manager of the American Legion Post 218 baseball team in Washington, said. “This is going to be a survival of the fittest in my mind, and the players that have been preparing should fare better than most. This short of a season, every run will count and you could see the return to some small ball, which would be very fun to watch in my opinion.”
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the Major League Baseball (MLB) preseason in March, the start of league play has been delayed. Multiple veteran players have opted out for the season and others have announced positive tests for the virus in recent weeks as the teams began to resume activities.
Players who test positive during the season will be eligible to go on the injured list, making the season a potential war of attrition for teams to field a competitive roster.
With the season now shortened due to the delay, MLB chose to change up its play. The 60-game season will conclude on Sept. 27 and will be followed by a “regular” playoff month with five teams from each league making the postseason. Both American and National league teams will play in their designated regions, holding 40 games against divisional rivals and 20 interleague games against teams from the opposite leagues’ corresponding region.
The 2020 season also will feature new rules, including a three-batter minimum for relievers and the introduction of a 26-player roster, in addition to other rule changes.
While it’s not clear if the new MLB rules will impact how the game is played at youth and high school levels, we checked in with area coaches to get their take on the changes at the national level.
“I watch baseball because I love it,” said Ryan Bailey, Union High School and Legion Post 297 head coach. “I don’t like some of the new rules, but others I do and ultimately none of it matters. I watch for the basics of the game. Throw the ball, hit the ball, field the ball. Repeat.”
Pacific High School Head Coach and Post 320 Manager Jeff Reed feels similarly.
“I’m a fan of baseball, so I will continue to watch just like always,” Reed said.
Washington High School Head Coach Dane Gough sees this season as a chance for the league to test out new rules. “I think this 60-game season is a perfect opportunity to tinker with some of these rules and see what works. I personally am happy all 30 MLB teams will be playing by the same rules.”
They all agreed that with the number of games reduced, each win would potentially mean even more toward a team’s postseason hopes.
The Changes
Prior to the season delay by COVID-19, MLB implemented a change that will require a new pitcher entering the game out of the bullpen to either complete the inning or face a minimum of three batters. Team roster sizes also were increased to 26 from the previous 25.
Changes added after the start of the season was postponed include a universal designated hitter rule for both the American League and the National League and the implementation of the international tiebreaker rule in extra-inning games. The international tiebreaker rule allows each team to begin each half inning from the 10th inning onward with a runner already on second base.
The international tiebreaker rule would theoretically end extra-inning games faster, which has been a common thread of the rules MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has pushed for in his tenure. Previous rule changes under his reign have included a pitch clock and a set limit of mound visits a team can use. The minimum batters faced for a pitcher requirement also fits that theme as it cuts down on the number of breaks that occur when a call to the bullpen is made and the ensuing warm-up period for the new pitcher.
It’s currently unclear whether the universal designated hitter or the international extra-innings rules will be adopted permanently as the state of the 2021 season remains unknown until a vaccine is found for COVID-19 and the current collective bargaining agreement with the MLB Players Association ends the following offseason.
Those rules could be something Manfred and the league decide to argue for in the next collective bargaining agreement.
International Tiebreaker
The international tiebreaker rule will factor in for the Washington High School baseball team in Gateway Athletic Conference games next spring.
“I think many of the youth leagues are already doing the international tiebreaker by placing a runner on second base,” Gough said. “Our players are used to it, and I do not think it would be a big transition for them. The GAC will be implementing a two-hour time limit for all GAC conference games. They will use the international tiebreaker to break ties.”
St. Francis Borgia Regional High School Head Coach Rob Struckhoff, who led the Knights to a Class 4 State Championship in 2019, said the rule seems unnecessary with the league already deepening its bench with 26-man rosters.
“I don’t like the extra-innings rule for MLB,” Struckhoff said. “They have expanded rosters already, so not sure why the worry of playing extra innings. At the high school level, I’d prefer playing one or two extra innings before adding a runner based on our pitch count rules.”
High school pitchers under MSHSAA rules adhere to a 105-pitch limit for juniors and seniors and a 90-pitch limit for underclassmen.
Getsee said he does not foresee the rule being a permanent fixture in MLB.
“I highly doubt it will be more than a coronavirus stopgap,” Getsee said. “Some youth leagues and tournaments already use this rule, but the chances of making it into the official rulebook of the future is doubtful in my mind. So, in summary, I do not see it affecting American Legion Baseball since we use Major League rules.”
Bailey is not a fan of starting an inning with runners on base.
“It’s already the way they play in a lot of little league tournaments and it’s horrible,” Bailey said. “Hopefully it’s a one-time thing in MLB and then it’s gone. It would be horrible in high school sports and up.”
Reed would not like to see the rule implemented here either.
“I really hope not,” Reed said. “Since our season isn’t as long, I’d hope to see them play everything out at our level.”
Three-Batter Minimum
High school and college rules still only require a new pitcher to pitch to one batter before a team is eligible to call upon another pitcher.
Getsee said a full 162-game season might be a better time for MLB to implement the three-batter minimum rule.
“I do think pitching to three hitters might be problematic with a short season, which they have added it so, we shall see,” Getsee said. “With the shorter season, I think managers should be given more options to minimize the damage in a game than less. Just this season, for 162 games I love the idea.”
Bailey does not see a benefit to imposing a three-batter minimum.
“Just dumb,” he said. “If a team needs a guy for one out, they should be able to do it. Ultimately the rules to speed up the game are dumb. Critics always say that baseball is dying but it’s not. Sports media just needs something to talk about and that’s one of their talking points. Fans of baseball will stay with the game and people that don’t like the game — baseball won’t miss. Go watch something else. We’ll enjoy our game.”
Gough is similarly not a fan of this rule. “To me, it just feels gimmicky.”
The three-batter minimum will not be enforced in instances of an injury sustained by the pitcher.
Universal
Designated Hitter
While the National League has been introduced to the designated hitter when visiting an American League ballpark, this will be the first season for the National League to implement the rule full time.
“I am glad that both leagues are playing by the same rules,” Gough said. “I could argue DH versus no DH, and I see both sides of the argument, but they have needed a uniform rule for a long time now.”
This is a rule Bailey, a professed Detroit Tigers fan, also supports. The Tigers, an American League team, already utilize a designated hitter the whole season except when visiting a National League ballpark.
“Universal DH, I’m all for,” Bailey said. “I enjoy pitchers being able to help themselves and the strategy of pinch hitters and pitching changes, but I’ll take Miguel Cabrera batting over Carlos Martinez any day of the week.”
While supportive of the designated hitter rule being implemented in both leagues, Struckhoff said it could place National League teams at a disadvantage for this season.
“I think it could have a negative impact on the Cardinals and other National League teams,” he said. “They’ve never had the DH, so they have not had to contract a player for that position. Most of the best players for that position are already in the American League.”
Reed supports the National League St. Louis Cardinals, which traded away a likely designated hitter candidate in Jose Martinez in January before finding out a universal designated hitter would be implemented this season.
“For the Cardinals, it may bring an opportunity for one of our younger players to make the team and help out in that DH role.”