With schools closed and activities canceled during the coronavirus pandemic, three Franklin County boys — Paul Hill, Eli Riegel and Lukas Etter — are spreading good cheer and sharing what brings them joy via regular Facebook posts, proving that everyone has something to give.
The Chef
Paul Hill is a kindergartner at St. Bridget of Kildare Elementary School and at just 6 years old is “quite the chef,” according to his mom, Angie Hill.
The young chef has been making videos of his cooking with his mom and sharing them on her Facebook page.
Angie explained that Paul’s passion for cooking and all things related started at a very young age.
“Paul loves to read cookbooks with me at night and cooking has always been an interest of his,” she said.
Angie shared the story of how his cooking videos came to be.
“One day he asked to make a rollup thing and as he was doing it I thought I would video it,” Angie said. “He is such a funny kid and I thought it would be fun to do.”
Angie posted the video to Facebook and thought it would be a little pick-me-up that everyone could use.
After talking with Paul, they decided to do more videos and according to Angie, Paul was drawn to it.
“This was giving my circle of people something to see that was happy and funny,” Angie said.
The videos began roughly two weeks ago, when the shutdown of schools began and has given Paul the outlet he needs during this time.
“Adjusting to being at home all the time and doing schoolwork here was hard for him,” Angie explained. “He has since made the adjustment, but I think this fun activity has helped him through that. It gives him something to look forward to and helps maintain that home-school work balance.”
Paul said he has really enjoyed making the videos the last couple of weeks.
“Cooking and getting to make new things has been really fun,” he said. “It’s cool getting so many likes.”
Paul added that he plans on making more videos to share and has set a goal of 115.
Angie said she’s going to try and help make that possible.
“Our goal is to make people laugh and bring joy to others,” she said.
The Coin Collector
Lukas Etter is an “avid coin collector,” according to his father, Michael Etter, and is using his hobby of coin collecting to spread joy.
Lukas, of Washington, is a seventh-grader at St. Bridget of Kildare School and at 12 years old can tell you just about anything you want to know about nickels.
His dad said that Lucas has been collecting coins for a long time, but has directed his coin collecting expertise to find “the best collectable nickels.”
“He has been working with the Bank of Franklin County, Citizens Bank, Heritage Bank and Bank of Washington,” Michael said. “He gets rolls of nickels and is trying to find the rare ones.”
Rare nickels in Lukas’ search include: the buffalo nickel, silver nickel and liberty nickels, which are all from the late 19th to the mid-20th century.
Lukas and his father have been recording the adventures of finding the nickels and posting the videos to Michael’s Facebook page.
Michael explained that this has been a great way for Lukas to pass the time during the pandemic, as well as spread some joy.
“This has been a great opportunity for him to be involved in an activity that is not school related, but also encourages learning,” he said.
Lukas has been able to continue his hunt despite the pandemic.
“He has been able to do safe exchanges at the bank,” Michael explained.
Lukas said his passion for collecting came from early experiences with his uncle.
“My uncle was the one who introduced me to coins,” he said. “I really enjoyed it and ran off with it.”
Lukas explained that he has really enjoyed the experience of finding the nickels and sharing it with others.
“I find it interesting to find the coins, which is really cool,” he said. “I have been able to find a lot (of coins) and it keeps me doing something.”
Michael touched on how important it is for children during this time to be able to explore hobbies and keep themselves busy with something other than schoolwork and electronics.
“Children having hobbies is important and it’s great when you are able to mask some type of learning into it,” he said.
The Animal Expert
Eli Riegel, a seventh-grader at Our Lady of Lourdes School, has been sharing his vast knowledge of animals with others over the last couple of weeks.
His mother, Lynn Riegel, explained that his desire to share his knowledge of animals is no surprise.
“Eli has always loved animals,” she said.
Lynn said that Eli watches informative TV shows and reads books about various animals. He then makes reports and presents pictures of them on his iPad.
“This has been a great distraction for him and gets him excited about learning,” Lynn said. “It has also been a great way to keep him off electronics.”
Eli, 14, has been sharing his videos on his mom’s Facebook page and has been featured on The Missourian’s Instagram and Facebook page as well.
“I really like animals and sharing the things I have learned,” Eli said.
According to Eli, he plans to keep making videos and sharing them with friends and family, offering others a much-needed, light-hearted break.