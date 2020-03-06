The historic St. John’s Mantel United Church of Christ received an anonymous donation that has allowed for some much-needed renovations.
The church, located off of Highway A between Washington and Union, was started in 1843.
The donation was from a family related to Johann and Anna Berner, who were early members of the church.
According to church member Gaile Harms, the donors contacted Dennis Voss Painting about updating the interior. Voss then contacted the church about the renovations.
The work being done includes removal of wallpaper, and painting the walls along with the altar pieces.
“This was a much-needed project,” said Fred LaChance, board president. “The last renovation the church had was in the 1980s.”
The gap in renovations is evident when examining the sanctuary, said LaChance.
Voss has completed painting the left side of the sanctuary, which has given the church a crisp new appearance. The right side still shows the faded paint and peeling wallpaper.
Work started at the beginning of February and according to Voss, the project is expected to be done soon.
“The congregation cannot express how much gratitude we feel,” said Jean Logan, a church member. “We are so blessed to be able to do this and hope we can bless the community as well because of the donors’ generosity.”
Looking Forward
Logan and Harms both explained that members intend to continue “sprucing” up the church. The plan is to have the carpet runner in the sanctuary cleaned and the floors polished.
Logan also added that her son made a wooden sign that will be hung outside of the church.
“We hope this update of the church will bring in more people,” Harms said. “And that will allow us to do more with the community.”
Harms mentioned that she would like to see the church be named a historical landmark.
“I have not formally researched us getting a historical landmark, but that is something I plan on looking into,” she said.
Harms added she would like to see the church do something with the land the church owns.
“I think it would be nice to do something with the outdoor property, like a nature area for the public,” she said. “Something that the community can utilize.”
St. John’s Mantel UCC is located at 442 Mantels Church Road, off Highway A.
The church hosts services every Sunday at 10:45 a.m.
For more information on the church call, 636-432-2260 or visit its Facebook page at St. John’s Mantel.