The Franklin County Commission approved an ordinance Tuesday that will allow the city of Union to annex property for a new housing development.
The annexation of 31.8 acres was previously approved by the Union Board of Aldermen. McBride Homes, of Chesterfield, is planning to build 152 single-family homes in the development, called St. Andrews Meadows.
The new subdivision will be bordered by the existing St. Andrews Place subdivision to the south and Veterans Memorial Park to the west.
The subdivision would be divided into two home styles, the higher end Bayside and the Arbor, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Homes in the Arbor, which will be between 1,150 and 1,900 square feet, are expected to start in the low $200,000-range and average in the mid-$200,000s, Jeannie Aumiller, McBride general counsel and senior vice president of real estate, previously said. The Bayside homes are expected to start in the mid-$200,000s, with many exceeding $400,000 with customizations. Those homes are expected to be between 1,200 and 2,700 square feet.
The Union Board of Aldermen voted 5-2 at its Aug. 8 meeting to annex the tract into the city and then approved the St. Andrews Meadow planned unit development. Ward 4 Aldermen Tom Strubberg and Ward 3 Alderman Dennis Soetebier voted against both measures.
After the city meeting, Strubberg, who represents the area, expressed concerns about future overdevelopment of the area.
“When you get one, you get more,” he said.
McBride made changes to its plan after 30 people attended public hearings before the Board of Aldermen in June, with concerns, including small lot sizes in the McBride development and traffic issues on St. Andrews Drive.
In a July 22 letter to the city, Aumiller wrote that the company is reducing its total number of lots to 152, from the previously planned 157.
McBride also is increasing the size of its lots that border the existing St. Andrews Place subdivision “thereby creating a better transition boundary between the two communities,” Aumiller wrote.
The new development also will have an emergency entrance through Veterans Park that will serve both St. Andrews Meadows and St. Andrews Place residents. St. Andrews Drive is now the only entrance and exit.
The two entrances from St. Andrews Meadows onto St. Andrews Drive also meet all sight distance requirements, Aumiller wrote.
No one spoke about the annexation at Tuesday’s county meeting.