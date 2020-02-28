All-Abilities Athletics (AAA), the nonprofit organization providing first-class sports and arts programs for youth with special needs in Franklin and surrounding counties, will hold a Four-in-One Awareness to Inclusion Fun Run and Walk Thursday, March 26, beginning at 6 p.m. at Four Rivers Family YMCA in Washington.
On-site registration will begin at 4:30 p.m. with inclusion partner booths opening at 5 p.m. Registration also is available online at www.allabilitiesathletics.org/fun-run.
The cost is $20 and includes a shirt for all registrations before Friday, March 13.
Los Cabos in Washington will donate a portion of all meal purchases from 4 to 8 p.m. with presentation of the event flyer.
AAA is working to provide more educational and awareness materials on special needs conditions to create more inclusion opportunities for those with special needs.
“It is our belief that our community is strongest when the contributions of all its citizens, including those with special needs, are fully welcomed,” said Chris Homyk, AAA president.
The Four-in-One Awareness to Inclusion Fun Run Walk is designed to create better awareness for people with Down syndrome, epilepsy, autism and cerebral palsy.
The annual awareness days for these conditions are close together: Down syndrome on March 21, epilepsy on March 26, autism on April 2 and cerebral palsy celebrates March as its awareness month.
The event will welcome partner organizations Down Syndrome Association of Greater St. Louis, Epilepsy Foundation of Missouri and Kansas, and the Adam Morgan Foundation.
“Each of these organizations is highly respected in our region and will have representatives on site before and after the run to provide educational materials and information on available resources, programs and activities for families fighting through the challenges of these conditions,” said Homyk. “We are working to have a highly respected regional organization for cerebral palsy at the event as well.
“The real stars are our special athletes who also will be participating in the event, some in the 5K, others in the one-mile route. We are working with area school districts to include special educators and students,” said Homyk, noting the hope is that the community shows up in big numbers to run or walk in support of these special kids and to learn more about these conditions from expert organizations.
For more information, contact Homyk at chris.homyk@allabilitiesathletics.org or 636-399-3574.