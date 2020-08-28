The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is one of many law enforcement agencies throughout the state of Missouri participating in “Saturation Saturday” Aug. 29.
Saturation Saturday is a high-visibility evening where law enforcement agencies step up their DWI enforcement efforts to remind the communities that they are out in full force, looking for impaired drivers and reminding the communities; “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”.
“Summer is nearly over, and in the next several weeks leading up to the Labor Day holiday, let’s make sure we are enjoying it safely,” Sgt. Jason Weggemann said. “For many, these plans will include alcohol, so we want to be sure that if they do choose to drink, they remember to have a sober driver.”
Saturation Saturday is a campaign being held in conjunction with the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”campaign.
It started in 2017 in St. Louis. As a fourth year campaign, efforts have continued to grow with the national campaign extending to include New York, Illinois, Florida, Texas, California, Idaho, New Mexico, Ohio, Colorado, Louisiana, Kansas, Connecticut, Indiana and Arkansas participating as well.