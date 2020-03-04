More than 300 residents and business owners whose homes and shops are on the outer roads paralleling Interstate 44 between Union and Sullivan will get new addresses soon.
This will affect anyone with an existing service road address from the Union exit to the border of the city of Sullivan, about 20 miles of service roads.
Franklin County addressing manager Nicole Zielke explained the address changes are needed to make homes and businesses easier to find for first responders.
“This stems from an actual event, but it has been a problem for a long time,” Zielke said. “There was an emergency and the ambulance went one way and the fire truck went the other way. It’s going to be a pain for a while, but it needs to be done for safety reasons.”
The north and south outer roads are about 20 miles in length.
On the north outer road, the number system will range from 13,000 to either 23,000 or 24,000. On the south outer road, addresses will be in the 30,000 to 42,000 range.
“We will start with the Union exit and go all the way to Sullivan,” Zielke said. “The numbers will get larger as you go west. Most homes now have a four-digit address and they will be changed to five digits.”
The new addresses will affect any residents whose mailing addresses are on the outer roads, which currently number about 332, but that number may drop once the new addresses are assigned.
Zielke explained letters will be mailed to the affected residents within the next few weeks, and it will be their responsibility to put new numbers on their homes and mailboxes.
“Once they receive the letter, the change will have already happened,” Zielke said. “This project is going to take all year.”
Zielke added local post offices, the sheriff’s office, EMS, fire departments and dispatching centers will be notified of the address changes and mail will be forwarded for the time being.
“Residents will have to contact agencies and businesses to update their personal and business contact information,” Zielke explained. “Google and other GPS will not show the new addresses until they are updated by those companies.”
Zielke added it is yet to be determined if the county will contact FedEx and UPS about the address changes like it will with the post office.
The majority of the address changes will affect only those who live in unincorporated Franklin County, but some St. Clair and Sullivan residents will be as well.
“The city of St. Clair agreed to participate with us, but Sullivan did not,” Zielke said. “St. Clair has less than 20 properties in city limits that will have their address changed.”
The changes will affect only residents in the southwestern portion of Franklin County.
Zielke added she was not able to find any indication of a “Service Road” east of the Union exit.
“It appears that, as you head east, the roads that run parallel to the interstate are named roads – Osage/Rte 66, Hogan, etc,” she explained. “Therefore, there were no road ranges that I needed to take into consideration when determining the most viable proposed range.”