A Union man was seriously injured in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident off Highway YY in unincorporated Franklin County Friday, June 20, around 8 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the man's motorcycle traveled off the road and hit a sign. He was transported by ARCH Helicopter to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis.
Accident On Highway YY
