A Pacific woman was taken to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash Sunday, Aug. 9.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol preliminary report, Elizabeth J. Cooksey, 47, Pacific, was unable to stop in time for traffic ahead and struck the rear of a 2005 Ford E-250 driven by Gregory Kisner, 55, Robertsville.
Cooksey’s vehicle, a 2019 Chevrolet Trax, then traveled off the right side of the road.
The accident occurred at Route O near Circle Drive.
Cooksey was transported to Mercy Hospital Washington by Meramec Ambulance.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, according to the report.