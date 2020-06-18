With one signature, Gov. Mike Parson has expanded absentee voting criteria for the August and December statewide elections.
Senate Bill 631 was signed last week in response to the spread of and fears over the coronavirus has opened the parameters on who can vote by absentee ballot.
Some absentee voters will be required to have their ballots notarized before mailing them back in.
Others will be exempt from the extra step of notarization, but county clerks across the state have no way of telling the difference.
State Rep. John Simmons, R-Krakow, had portions of his HB 2469 was included the omnibus Senate bill and was on the conference committee of Republicans and Democrats between the two chambers to finalize the details before passage.
The Missourian asked Simmons how county clerks will be able to verify if voters meet the criteria to not have their ballots notarized?
“I think you know the answer...clerks cannot determine who is or isn’t at risk,” Simmons said. “Basically, like with any other reasons a voter would opt for absentee ballots, the clerks or election authorities have to trust the voter and his/her truthfulness and frankness as to the validity of their reason. To borrow an altered phrase from President Reagan, they (the clerks) can trust, but they can’t verify.”
He added there still is a signature requirement and affirming statement related to the application and/or ballot envelope itself.
Criteria
According to Missouri State Statute, there are six factors in which a person can apply for an absentee ballot. With the passage of SB 631, a seventh category has been added until the end of 2020.
According to guidelines just released by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, voters who are incapacitated due to illness or physical disability, including caring for a person who is incapacitated or confined due to illness or physical disability, will not be required to have their ballots notarized.
Also included in the group not required to notarize absentee ballots:
Anyone who has contracted the coronavirus or is at-risk due to any of the following:
• Is age 65 or older;
• Lives in a long-term care facility;
• Has chronic lung disease/asthma;
• Has a serious heart condition;
• Is immunocompromised;
• Has diabetes;
• Has chronic kidney disease and is undergoing dialysis; and
• Has liver disease.
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker said the new criteria is confusing and will not safeguard against possible voter fraud.
Baker and county election staff will be attending a conference this week with other election officials from around the state and he is sure this expansion will be a hot topic.
Voters are eligible to vote absentee with a notary due to:
• Incapacity or confinement due to illness;
• Religious beliefs or practice;
• Working as an election worker;
• Incarceration, as long as you have the right to vote; and
• Participation in the Safe at Home program.
Absentee Voting
The deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail for the August election is July 22, at 5 p.m.
Absentee ballots may be requested in person up until the day before election day.
Ballots may be turned in by mail or in person and must be received by 7 p.m. on election day.
Mail-In Voting
All registered voters are eligible to vote by mail.
The first step is to complete an application to request a mail-in ballot in person or by mail.
After receiving a ballot, fill it out and have the return envelope notarized.
Return the mail-in ballot through the U.S. mail only.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot for the August election is July 22 at 5 p.m.