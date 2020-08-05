Saturday, Aug. 15, marks the 75th anniversary of Victory in Japan (VJ) Day, and area veterans organizations are honoring those who died in World War II (WWII) in a special way.
Beginning at sunrise, 5:43 a.m., Aug. 13, the names of the 407,000 service members who died in WWII will be read aloud over a 75-hour period. The Emerson Marshall Sherwood American Legion Post 213, Maryland Heights, is organizing the event called “Reading of the Fallen WWII” and needs help to complete the monumental task.
Mike LeBlanc, finance officer of Post 213, said meticulous planning has been necessary to organize the event. Each name takes approximately 6 seconds to pronounce and ring a commemorative bell. Over the symbolic 75 hours, 1,400 volunteers will be needed to accomplish the task. The group currently has about 300 volunteers.
The event will take place at Sylvan Springs Park, St. Louis, which was built in 1939 and was used as a U.S. Army boot camp grounds. Ten stations will be set up around the grounds where the names will be read: The reading of the names in the Coast Guard will take place overlooking the Mississippi River. The names of the Army and the Army Corps will take place at the Ordnance Shelter across the street from the Jefferson Barracks. The names of the Navy and the Marine Corps will take place at the Beverage Garden in the Park.
There’s also a reason for Post 213’s involvement. “The reason my post is the sponsor is because it is named after three men who died in WWII,” LeBlanc said. “I’ve known these names for years. This is our (Post’s) 75th and their 75th.”
The post has held similar readings in the past for Korean War and Vietnam War veterans, as well as those killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks. “But this will be a little different due to the sheer volume of names,” LeBlanc said.
Each station is being sponsored by a veteran nonprofit, a veteran organization and a business, most are veteran owned.
LeBlanc has been in communication with the St. Louis Department of Health to ensure participants and viewers are safe. All attendees should follow social distancing guidelines and the health enforcement rules of the county.
On Sunday, Aug. 16, starting at 9 a.m., the reading of the fallen will be completed and “The Call of the GI” will commence. Area residents who know a friend or family member who returned from WWII, but have since passed away will have the opportunity to read their names.
LeBlanc hopes to see area WWII veterans attend the event as well.
Anyone wanting to volunteer as a name reader should email stlveteran@yahoo.com with their names, time preference and branch preference. Additional information can be provided by contacting the same email and by visiting the Reading of the Fallen World War II Facebook and LinkedIn event pages.
The Franklin County Honor Flight will be in attendance Friday, Aug. 14. Rosalie McGaugh of the Honor Flight is encouraging the local community to support the event. She recommends bringing a lawn chair should volunteers or others choose to stay.
McGaugh can be contacted for more information at mcgaughr@swbell.net or 636-390-1802.