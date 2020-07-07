Frick’s Meat Products Inc., Magnet LLC and Melton Machine & Control Co. were among nine companies in Franklin County that received federal loans of between $2.5 million and $5 million through the Treasury Department’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The Small Business Administration, which administered the program, released the names of businesses that received more than $150,000 — the most complete look at the recipients to date — on Monday. The loans were made through the CARES Act to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.
More than 200 Franklin County businesses received federal loans. The local list of recipients includes manufacturers, construction companies, restaurants, law firms and churches.
According to the SBA, the majority of PPP loans issued in Franklin County were in the $150,000-$350,000 range. Of the 207 loans made here, 125 fell into that category.
Sixty-two local companies received loans in the $350,000 to $1 million category; 11 companies received loans in amounts between $1 million to $2 million; and nine businesses received between $2.5 million to $5 million.
No companies from Franklin County received more than $5 million.
The data released Mon
day did not specify exact loan amounts.
The government reported more than 90,000 Missouri businesses received federal loans as part of the CARES Act. Nationwide, the Treasury Department’s Paycheck Protection Program authorized $520 billion for nearly 5 million mostly small businesses and nonprofits, according to the Associated Press.
The average loan was close to $107,000, according to the SBA. But some loans were as large as $10 million.
Economists generally credit the program with preventing the job market meltdown this spring from becoming even worse. More than 22 million jobs were lost in March and April. But roughly one-third of them were regained in May and June — a faster rebound than many analysts had expected.
The government acted quickly in early April, with the Treasury lending the first $349 billion in just two weeks.
The following is a breakdown of Franklin County recipients by loan amount:
Recipients of
$2.5 million-
$5 million loans:
G. M. Johnson Companies Inc., Woody Bogler Trucking Co., Woody Bogler Logistics LLC, The Meramec Group Inc., Climate Express Inc., Clementina-Clemco Holdings Inc., Frick’s Meat Products Inc., Magnet LLC and Melton Machine & Control Co.
Recipients of
$1 million-
$2 million loans:
TJ Swift House Inc., Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co. of New Haven Inc., Aurora Technologies Inc., Husky Corp., Klance Staging Inc., Ace Manufacturing & Parts Co. Inc., Ditch Witch Sales Inc., Gateway Extrusions Ltd, W & M Restaurants Inc., Schatz Underground Inc. and WMF Inc.
Recipients of $350,000-
$1 million loans:
Kriology Advisors LLC, Active Lifestyle Products and Services Inc., Marlen Textiles Inc., New Haven Care Center Inc., All Star Transportation Inc., Lowell Manufacturing Co., LSM Grading Inc., Machine Technology Inc., Pacific Sinclair LLC;
Precision Daylighting Inc., Presley’s Glass Inc., Rich Gullet & Sons Inc., Smithfoods Pacific Inc., St. Louis Steel Construction LLC, Unnerstall Contracting Co. LLC, Wood Nuts Inc., ATRO Engineered Systems Inc.;
Dynaquip Controls Corp., Central Markets Inc., DBA Fricks Market, Huggins Metal Finishing Inc., Laura Chevrolet Buick GMC of Sullivan LLC, Modern Motor Coaches Inc., Reliable Turbine Services LLC, Bugeye Technologies, CB Engineering Inc.;
Developmental Services of Franklin County Inc., Dickey Bub Inc., Havin Material Service Inc., Huellinghoff Bros Inc., Jim Trenary of Union Inc., Linmark Machine Products Inc., Lochirco Fruit and Produce Inc., Mentz Foundations Inc.;
Missouri Fiesta Inc., Pasta House, Select Powder Coating LLC, Sunset Healthcare LLC, Select Construction Enterprises LLC, William R. Weiss Enterprises Inc., Bill’s Imperial Inc., Buescher Frankenberg Associate Inc., Chris Auffenberg Ford Inc.;
Clearview Enterprises LLC, Comprehensive Home Care LLC, Fregalette Construction LLC, Hellebusch Tool & Die Inc., Hillermann Nursery & Florist Inc., HRM Services LLC, KE2 Therm Solutions Inc., Klak Management Corp., Lights-Direct Inc.;
Modern Auto Co. Inc., Motor Appliance Corp., NOA Medical Industries Inc., Riechers Oil Co., Shure Manufacturing Corp., The Missourian Publishing Co., Thermaltech Inc., Universal Medical Resources Inc., Washington N&R LLC and Washington Square Investments Co.
Recipients of
$150,000-
$350,000 loans:
Yoss Bros Inc., Amigo Brands LLC, Hawthorne Restaurants Inc., Lloyd A Lynn Inc., Precision Equipment Systems LLC, Backes & Toelke Agri-Products Inc., Franklin County Construction, Haines Finishing Company;
Jenifer K. Moser, DDS, PC, John C. Vatterott Farm Inc., Scheer Agri-Enterprises Inc., Available Asphalt and Contracting, B & H Markets LLC, Bam Pizza Enterprises LLC, BBC Industries Inc., Conroy Lawn & Landscape LLC;
Darrah Contracting Inc., E&M Restaurants LLC, Gaebe Contracting Inc., Inducomp Corporation, Industrial Spring of St. Louis Inc., International Marketing Group Inc., Lederle Machine Company, Leo J. Burke, DDS , PC;
NEC Insurance Inc., Pacific Animal Hospital LLC, Pay Data Inc., St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, T. Hill Construction Inc., Thome Plumbing Company, Winter Technologies LLC, Lane Iron Works, Precision Rebuilders Inc.;
American Auto Supply Inc., Chaseco Inc., Empac Group Inc., Empac Industrial Resources Inc., Executive Wood Products Inc., Gateway Medical Solutions LLC, Gerry Counts Auto Body Inc., Latitudes Inc.;
Laura Automotive of Sullivan LLC, Laura Ford of Sullivan LLC, Meramec Caverns Enterprises Inc., Midwest Mechanical Insulation Inc., Missouri Vinyl Products LLC, Peterson Oil Co., Rockwell Industries Inc.;
Scantlan & Rowbottom DDS, PC, Sullivan Veterinary Hospital of Franklin County , PC, Tim Reinhold Enterprises LLC, AQM Computer Help, Baylard, Billington, Dempsey & Jensen, PC, Bolzenius and Sons Electric Inc., Corrosion Technologies Inc., Dr. Kent B. Hill Optometrist, PC;
E&E Hydraulics & Industrial Maintenance Inc., Envirachem Inc., G&J Industrial Inc., Gateway Signal Engineering LLC, Hall Brothers Lumber Company, Immaculate Conception Parish, Innovation Mechanical;
Innovative Machine & Tool Inc., Intek Corporation, Jerry’s Auto Body Inc., Jim Trenary Motorsports Inc., K-D Machine & Tool Inc., MIB Investments Inc., Pro-Body Works Inc., Progress Engineering LLC;
Region Welding of Missouri, Turn Key Tool & Die Inc., Unerstall Foundations Inc., Union Insurance Agency Inc., US Integrity Machine LLC, Wahles Wood Works & Mouldings Inc., Falcon Equipment Transport LLC;
Homestead Veterinary Clinic LLC, Riverstone Quarry Inc., SCE Inc., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church-Gildehaus, Advance Manufactured Home Moving and Maintenance LLC, Advanced Sight Center Inc.;
Andrew J. Herbst and Ed’s Drilling & Blasting Company, Avery McDonald’s LLC, Brown’s Enterprises Inc., C2 Service Group Inc., Chandi DDS LLC, Clearview Utility Services LLC, Comprehensive Eye Care Ltd;
Cooperative Association No. 2 of Washington, Missouri, D&H Trucking Co. Inc., DF Ingredients Inc., Eckelkamp Electric Company, Electro - Core Inc., Haslag Steel Sales Inc., Immanuel Lutheran Church & School, Innovative Building Concepts Inc.;
Jasper Quality Construction LLC, John Hall Lumber Company, K.J.U. Inc., Kluba Machine LLC, Level 9 LLC, M&R Rack Plating Inc., Marquart’s Landing Inc., Melissa K. Zyk DDS LLC, Mid-American Coaches Inc., Missouri Meerschaum Co.;
NOC LLC, Osage Food Products Inc., Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Parmentier Auto Body Inc., Riegel Farms Inc., Sahm Welding & Fabrication Inc., St. Gertrude Catholic Church, St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church;
Straatmann Companies Inc., The Chest LLC, Tochtrop & Associates PC, Washington Animal Medical Center LLC, Washington Lumber Supply Inc., Washington Square Dental - Melissa A. Smith, DDS, PC;
Zick, Voss, Politte & Richardson, PC, and Ziglin Signs Inc.