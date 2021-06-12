To attract new hires to The Magnet Group LLP, staffing company Workman Personnel Services is setting up tables Tuesday outside the Washington plant to offer job applicants the opportunity to enter a drawing for Cardinals tickets and gas cards.
Incentives are common as companies struggle to find employees, according to Rob Fraraccio, president of Westside Personnel Services, a staffing company with locations in Fenton and Pacific.
But the local hiring market contrasts new labor market statistics: Franklin County’s unemployment rate fell to the lowest it has been in well over a year.
With an April unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, the county reached a 16-month low, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve. Information from April is the most updated month available.
The last time the unemployment rate reached a lower point was in December 2019, when it was 3.3 percent. In January 2020, it rose to 4 percent, and four months later, the pandemic caused a major spike in unemployed residents.
“I would have never guessed that,” Fraraccio said. “I mean, in our Fenton office, we’re seeing an influx of people coming through our door to fill out applications, where in our Pacific office, we’re not seeing really an uptick in people in the last several months.”
His observations match others in the country. National job openings reached a series high of 9.3 million in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ June 8 report.
There are several reasons for the labor market’s dueling behavior, said Dr. Richard Hudanick, dean of the Career and Technical Education department at East Central College.
One, distribution centers along Highways 44 and 270 — including the soon-to-open Amazon warehouse — attract thousands of workers.
“There is a drain of working bodies shifting into these distribution centers,” he said. “I mean, there are only so many workers in a geographical area, let’s put it that way.”
Two, blue collar workers are retiring without enough replacements from the next generation, he said. Members of the baby boom era are retiring rapidly, reaching a rate of 10,000 people a day, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Following the 2008 market crash, parents have had fewer children, and high school graduates will be downtrending through 2025, he said.
Three, people learned they can work from home, so they are starting to look for remote work.
Four, the government’s $600 weekly unemployment benefits “might be a slice, but it isn’t the whole pie,” he said.
Over the years, Fraraccio has found Franklin County to be a difficult area to fill positions, possibly due to the high number of manufacturing plants but low population counts, he said. His company hires manufacturers, clerical staff and payroll workers. Even comparatively, the county’s current hiring environment is especially tough.
He has a job board in his office listing over 100 open positions. In 2019 at this time, he said, there were 40 to 50. Some of the companies he works with are looking for as many as 40 recruits.
“It’s interesting; this data is from prior to the state’s unemployment ending,” said Sal Maniaci, Washington community and economic development director. “The fact is we have been hitting this unemployment rate before the extra checks are gone, and I just hope it will be able to drop even more as we move into summer.”
Gov. Mike Parson is ending the pandemic unemployment benefits June 12.
Maniaci said he was “grateful” that the unemployment was as low as it is, especially because “other counties around our area have been slower” to revive.
The U.S. April 2021 unemployment rate was higher than Franklin County’s at 6.1 percent. Missouri had an unemployment rate of 4.1 percent, according to the Federal Reserve.
In the same month, 4.7 percent of St. Louis County residents were unemployed, 4.5 percent of Washington County residents and 3.7 percent of Jefferson County residents. These were all steady declines from their February numbers.
Warren and Gasconade counties had lower unemployment rates than Franklin County with 3.4 and 3.2 percent, respectively.
“Employers need employees, and it is an employee’s job market right now,” Hudanick said. “You can negotiate your money. There are so many dynamic events going on.”
By April 2020, exactly one year before the most updated information, the county’s unemployment rate had jumped 8.7 percent in two months to peak at 13.3 percent. In comparison, the highest national unemployment rate in the Great Recession was 10.6 percent in January 2010, according to Pew Research Center.
Over a six-month term, the countywide unemployment rate steadily decreased to a low of 3.8 percent in October. Then it rose and fell within a few percentage points.
“I think we’ve just been fortunate that a lot of our companies have been able to open back up to nearing capacity, and people have been able to go back to work,” Maniaci said.