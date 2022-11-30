The Franklin County Transportation Committee will have a review of its finances over the last 15 years.
The committee, made up of elected officials and administrators from area communities, voted unanimously Tuesday at a special meeting to pay Sikich LLP between $2,000 and $4,000 to perform a review of the transportation committee fund for the first time since it started in 2007.
“This has never been performed, and, as the administrator of that fund, I feel it is important that we have that information,” county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said.
In the future, the review will be conducted annually, Grutsch said.
Sikich will, basically, look at the committee’s checkbook and make sure it balances, Grutsch said.
“That’s something that I don’t feel comfortable doing,” he said. “I’m not an auditor.”
Sikich will go through documents and give the transportation committee “hard numbers” on income it brings in, expenses and interest.
“There has been money that has rolled back into the fund that entities have applied for and then not taken advantage of,” Grutsch said, referring to grants awarded to communities for road projects using funds collected through a transportation sales tax. “Those dollars flow back into the fund for distribution at the request of the entities.”
“It’s good to have someone from the outside,” New Haven City Administrator Kathleen Trentmann added.
Asked if anything in particular brought up the need for the review, Grutsch said, “It’s time, because it’s been since 2007.”
Sikich, Franklin County’s outside auditor, is based in Naperville, Illinois, and has an office in Washington.