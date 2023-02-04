A letter from a state agency is causing Franklin County commissioners concern two months before a vote on a 3-percent tax for recreational marijuana sales in the county.
Commissioners and county legal Counselor Mark Piontek initially believed the county would be able to collect the tax in cities, even if the city instituted its own cannabis tax. But, according to a letter from the Missouri Department of Revenue to Franklin County and other political subdivisions, the county can only collect sales taxes on marijuana sold in unincorporated parts of the county.
“The Department understands that there may be some confusion regarding the additional tax on recreational marijuana, routinely referred to as adult use tax,” reads the letter, which is signed by the department’s Taxation Division, but not by an individual. “After further review, the Department is clarifying that based on the constitutional language, a city and a county cannot ‘stack’ the additional up to 3 percent local tax on recreational marijuana sales.”
A 6 percent state marijuana tax and all applicable sales taxes will still apply regardless of a city or county tax, according to the Department of Revenue.
All of the marijuana dispensaries in the county are currently located in the cities of Washington, St. Clair and Pacific. The county would not realize any tax revenues under the Revenue Department’s interpretation of Amendment 3, which voters approved in November. Because much of the population of the county resides outside cities, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said marijuana sales made within cities still put a burden on the county.
Piontek said he asked additional questions of the Department of Revenue but received only a reiteration of the department’s original comments.
The county is usually allowed to collect taxes within cities, whether it be road and bridge or sales taxes, Piontek noted.
“Basically, the Department of Revenue is picking winners and losers,” he said.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said he expects the Department of Revenue to revise its statement again, pointing to language in Amendment 3.
“Somebody needs to take a look at that,” he said.
Commissioners voted Jan. 17 to put the question of the 3-percent recreational marijuana tax on the April ballot.
Along with the county, the cities of Washington, Union, Pacific and St. Clair also have 3 percent recreational marijuana taxes on the April 4 ballot. Like the county, Union does not currently have any medical marijuana dispensaries.
Amendment 3 was approved by 53 percent of voters statewide while 57 percent of voters in Franklin County opposed it.