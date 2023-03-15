You might notice some new equipment when you head to the polls for the April 4 municipal election in Franklin County.
The Franklin County Clerk’s Office received new voting equipment this week. Voters will be able to choose candidates using 55 Americans with Disability Act accessible OpenElect FreedomVote Tablet machines and cast their ballots with the same number of FreedomVote Scan machines, both made by Unisyn and purchased through Henry M. Adkins & Son Inc., of Clinton.
The 55 machines will be enough for each of the county’s 41 voting precincts, while allowing some extras, County Clerk Tim Baker said. The county previously had 65 tabulation machines but was able to reduce the number because it consolidated some voting locations.
While most voters will still use hand-marked paper ballots, the machines allow voters with disabilities to better see the ballot, Baker said.
“It has a larger screen on it,” he said. “It’s the easiest to operate.”
Voters who use the FreedomVote Tablet get a printout of their ballot. All voters will then place their ballots in the new scan machines.
The new scanning machines have panels on the side to give voters more privacy and a less complicated system for dropping the ballot in the scanner. Baker said ballots can get humid, which led to paper jams in the previous machines.
People visiting the second floor of the rotunda in the Franklin County Government Center might notice the black boxes that votes are cast into being stored while they await being sent to the precinct. Baker said no information is kept in the boxes stored in public and the electronic equipment is kept in a secure area. None of the machines are connected to the internet.
Many of the precincts allow the county to store the ballot boxes on site between elections.
Municipal elections in 2023 and 2024 are expected to give the clerk’s office a chance to prepare for the largest challenge, the 2024 presidential election.
The most recent presidential election in 2020 had 72.8 percent turnout, according to the clerk’s office. In the April 5, 2022 municipal election, 12.67 percent of voters came to the polls.
County commissioners voted in August 2022 to purchase the new voting equipment using $413,910 of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act money. According to The Missourian, the county will also pay $27,705 annually for software, firmware and maintenance costs associated with the purchase.
The services include Adkins having a technician on site on election day, Baker said.
The clerk’s office will publicly test the new vote tabulating equipment at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the clerk’s office at 400 E. Locust St., Room 201, in Union.
The testing is being done leading up to the April 4 municipal election and will be viewed by representatives from active political parties in the county. Anyone interested in participating in the testing should file a written request with the clerk’s office at least 24 hours in advance.
Call 636-583-6364 for more information.