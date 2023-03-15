Election Graphic
You might notice some new equipment when you head to the polls for the April 4 municipal election in Franklin County.

The Franklin County Clerk’s Office received new voting equipment this week. Voters will be able to choose candidates using 55 Americans with Disability Act accessible OpenElect FreedomVote Tablet machines and cast their ballots with the same number of FreedomVote Scan machines, both made by Unisyn and purchased through Henry M. Adkins & Son Inc., of Clinton.  