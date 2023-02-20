Franklin County officials hope a new door will put a lid on people hearing conversations between two human resources employees in neighboring offices.
Human Resources Administrator Jackie Tobben and payroll clerk Rhonda Parks often keep their doors open to their offices, which are located at the end of a second floor hallway near the county commission meeting room.
“We have a lot of options, a glass door, a wooden door, a locking door, an unlocked door,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said before commissioners narrowed their decision down to likely purchasing a glass door outside the offices.
Tobben and Parks need the area outside their offices to be enclosed because people often wander down the hall, Tobben told commissioners. “So we can work together,” Tobben said. “It’s privacy, what we talk about, other people shouldn’t be hearing.”
They sometimes have no idea that someone is outside the door. “People sneak up on us all the time,” she said.
The new glass door is expected to cost around $5,000. It would include a chime that goes off when the door is opened.
“It definitely would help us work better with each other, so we can actually talk and not whisper,” Tobben said. “We work together on everything. Whatever she knows, I know.”
Commissioner Todd Boland asked about the possibility of Tobben and Parks sharing an office.
“It wouldn’t be ideal to be in the same office,” Tobben said. “If you put us both in one office, she’s on the phone talking, I’m on the phone talking, I’m doing interviews.”
The area outside the office now has chairs for waiting, which Tobben said would have to be removed if the door is put in.
The two current doors now are opened using card readers. Brinker asked about now having one reader for the exterior door only.
Parks said they could access the exterior door with a lock that she and Tobben both have keys for. The glass door would be unlocked but kept closed whenever one of them is there.
“If we have a door there, people are going to know that they’re walking into an office. Now they don’t,” Parks said. “We have people that walk back there all the time looking for the bathroom, just because they think it’s a hall.”
The issue boils down to security, Brinker said after the meeting. “We’re going to make sure that when the general public comes in, they know that human resources is back there,” he said.