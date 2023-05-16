Franklin County is facilitating the burials of two Sullivan men whose remains were unclaimed by relatives.
James Harrison Monroe Payne, 79, is believed to have died Dec. 22, the last date he placed an “x” on the calendar in the camper he lived in. He was found Dec. 26, 2022, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the camper full of mice and no heat, according to his case report. His cause of death was listed as “arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular exacerbated by hypothermia.”
John L. Haney, 72, was found dead by Sullivan Police officers in his home on April 1, 2023. His cause of death was listed as “artherosclerotic heart disease.”
Authorities were not able to find next of kin for Payne, while Haney’s sister told investigators that Haney had been estranged from his siblings for more than 30 years.
Both men were taken to the St. Louis County Morgue, but were not able to remain there because it is full, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Before the commission’s moment of silence at the beginning of its Tuesday, May 16, meeting, Brinker asked attendees to keep Payne and Haney in mind.
“The morgue in St. Louis is full, they don’t have space for these folks, and we are charged with disposing and taking care of the decedents,” he said.
The men will be cremated and buried at Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery in Washington.
The county has buried unclaimed bodies as recently as last year, county legal Counselor Mark Piontek said.
The county will pay for the men’s burial, Brinker said after the meeting. “Its a nominal fee for the cremation process and placement of the decedents’ remains,” he said.
St. Louis County has not had space to store bodies in its morgue with all the deaths from homicides, drug overdoses and suicides in the area, at times contracting with funeral homes to store bodies, St. Louis County Medical Examiner Dr. Gershom Norfleet said in media reports last year.
Washington’s Wildey Cemetery and Columbarium has a storied history as being a place where unclaimed remains can find a final resting place.
The columbarium, which opened in 2013 and is designed to hold up to 12,000 cremains, is home to the cremains of 1,400 people. These cremains were often left at funeral homes throughout Missouri, unclaimed by surviving relatives and brought to Washington to be housed at the columbarium. The columbarium was built in conjunction with the Grand Lodge of the Missouri Independent Order of the Odd Fellows.
One of the core commands of the Odd Fellows organization is to care for the dead. Each year, the Washington Odd Fellows Lodge holds a Memorial Day service to honor those who are being interred at the columbarium.
This year’s memorial service begins at 9 a.m. at the gazebo in the Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery on Wildey Way.
The Odd Fellows, an international fraternal organization, have been in Washington since 1855 and established the Wildey Odd Fellows Cemetery, a nondenominational public cemetery, in 1865. It is located near the now defunct Washington City Cemetery, a burial place for the city’s poor and Black community.
Following the ceremony at the gazebo, attendees will move to the columbarium where members of the Odd Fellows Lodge will read the names of those who have been interred in the columbarium within the last year.
At last year’s ceremony, the Odd Fellows read the names of the 204 people who had their cremains interred there. This includes the individual who had their cremains unknowingly donated inside of a shoe box to the Goodwill store in Washington. Other cremains that were interred last year were that of someone who had died in 1910 and had waited for more than 100 years to be claimed by their next of kin at a funeral home.
The public is invited to both services.
Editor Ethan Colbert contributed to this story.