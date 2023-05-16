Franklin County Government Center

Franklin County is facilitating the burials of two Sullivan men whose remains were unclaimed by relatives.

James Harrison Monroe Payne, 79, is believed to have died Dec. 22, the last date he placed an “x” on the calendar in the camper he lived in. He was found Dec. 26, 2022, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the camper full of mice and no heat, according to his case report. His cause of death was listed as “arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular exacerbated by hypothermia.”

