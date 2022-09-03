Franklin County Government Center
Franklin County could get a piece of a new scenic byway designation.

The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start in St. Louis and go 375 miles to the southwest, taking existing roads through the St. Francois Mountains, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and passing Bull Shoals Lake before ending near Branson, according to the website for the proposed route (ozarkrun.org).