Franklin County could get a piece of a new scenic byway designation.
The Ozark Run Scenic Byway will start in St. Louis and go 375 miles to the southwest, taking existing roads through the St. Francois Mountains, the Ozark National Scenic Riverways and passing Bull Shoals Lake before ending near Branson, according to the website for the proposed route (ozarkrun.org).
While the primary route will not run through Franklin County, a spur of the scenic byway route will run down Highway 185 from Sullivan to Potosi, connecting the Ozark Run with Interstate 44. About 12 miles of the scenic spur will be in Franklin County, passing through Meramec State Park.
According to the website, a second spur will head south from the byway on Highway 19 in southern Missouri, connecting the byway to Highway 63 in Thayer and allowing for a future extension of the byway in Arkansas.
A public meeting on the route was held Monday, Aug. 22, in Sullivan, attended by between 12 and 15 people, Franklin County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said at the Tuesday, Aug. 23, county commission meeting.
“There was feedback from the public, both in favor and concerned,” he said
The route was first nominated for a scenic byway designation in 2017 by Scenic Missouri, according to a Corridor Management Plan for the Ozark Run Scenic Byway.
“Basically, the entire function is just creating signage, something like what you see on the highways now, where it’s the Great River Road, or something like that,” Grutsch said. “And it establishes an idea of tourism and increases visibility, usage.”
Grutsch hopes the project will assist local businesses along the route.
“It was, I feel, well received,” he said of the route at the meeting.
Grutsch said the Missouri Department of Transportation requires him to provide a written opinion to county commissioners within 90 days, and then commissioners will make a decision on whether or not they endorse the scenic byway project.
Ozark towns are “quiet and somewhat remote,” which adds to their charm but makes them “largely overlooked and unknown,” with most major highways bypassing the Ozarks to avoid rough terrain, according to the Corridor Management Plan.
Once it leaves St. Louis, the proposed route only passes through three cities with populations larger than 3,000 people and does not have a stoplight between Potosi and West Plains, a distance of 170 miles, according to the Corridor Management Plan. Eventually, organizers would like the route to connect Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma, qualifying it to become the Ozark Run National Scenic Byway, covering 1,155 miles.