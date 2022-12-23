The city of Washington and several nonprofit groups that support domestic violence victims were winners in the latest round of federal grants awarded by Franklin County.
At a recent meeting of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee, the committee recommended approval of more than $6 million in grants were recommended, out of $34 million in grant request received. The requests totaled more than the county received in ARPA funds. The county has approximately $18 million remaining of the $20.2 million it received in federal stimulus money.
The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders.
The decisions are not final until a commission order on grant requests is approved, which is expected at an upcoming meeting. Commissioners could also consider additional requests.
Washington requested a total of $2.1 million and tentatively received $1.2 million. Of that, $1 million is slated for a million gallon in-ground water storage tank that will serve 6,000 residents, including people who live in both Washington and the unincorporated county, according to a proposal provided by the city.
The project has a total budget of $2.49 million, with city ARPA funds and the local capital improvement and water fund picking up the remainder. The project is budgeted currently, but the cost has risen 30 to 40 percent because of inflation.
The water tank will be located at the intersection of South Point Road and North Goodes Mill Road, providing a secondary source of stored water for residents in the southeastern part of the city, which will support both fire protection and community growth, according to the city.
Washington received another $200,000 to assist it in providing sewer infrastructure to 115 acres at the Oldenburg Industrial Park. The city is paying $170,000 of its total $2.8 million in ARPA funds for that project.
The committee rejected a third request from the city for $900,000 to help extend sewer lines east toward St. John’s Road, which would have covered most of a $1.65 million project.
Among nonprofit agencies receiving federal funding, Turning Point Advocacy Services was recommended for the largest grant at $600,000. Turning Point plans to use the money to buy a house or other building in the county and convert it into a domestic violence shelter, according to its application.
Turning Point is based in Warrenton but is seeking to add a satellite facility in Franklin County that will house 10 to 12 women and children for an average stay of three to six months.
About a third of the people Turning Point works with are from Franklin County, Gibson explained. Though she is a member of the ARPA Committee, Gibson abstained from voting because she is also on Turning Point’s board.
“If there was an opportunity to bring those services here, we believe it would have a significant impact,” Gibson said.
Alternatives to Living in Violent Environments (ALIVE), which provides counseling, emergency shelter and other services to domestic abuse victims and children, was awarded $50,000 at the Dec. 6 meeting. According to ALIVE, the money will help its financial recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and make it more financially stable in the future.
The Driving Hope Volunteer Transportation Network received all of its $139,340 request to assist with transporting those experiencing domestic violence and their families. The funding will go toward the purchase of three new vehicles with maintenance, fuel and insurance costs through the end of 2026. Money will also go toward recruiting volunteer drivers and dispatchers. Driving Hope’s application said ALIVE will train the volunteers.
Committee member Mike Marquart, a Bank of Franklin County board member and co-owner of St. Louis-area Firehouse Subs restaurants, initially said police should transport domestic violence victims. “That’s what police are there for, to diffuse,” he said.
But Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson, a longtime paramedic, said volunteers are needed because the area does not have enough law enforcement officers. He added that officers sometimes don’t know what to do with victims, so they call ambulance services to take them to Mercy Hospital South St. Louis.
“They almost beat us back home, because Mercy South can’t keep them,” Hinson said, which demonstrates the need for an outside agency that can transport victims to a shelter or other safe space.
Another nonprofit to benefit from federal grants is the Life House Youth Center, a Sullivan-based agency that was awarded $600,000 to buy and renovate its existing building. It said the grant will allow it to serve an additional 40 youths between 10 and 17, who are mostly considered at risk and unsupervised, with 98 percent qualifying for free and reduced price lunch. It averages serving 130 young people a year.
The county awarded partial funding to several project requests — the largest amount going to the New Haven Ambulance District. The county agreed to fund $1.05 million of the agency’s $2.1 million request, asking the ambulance district to match the remainder. It is seeking money to buy land for and construct a new 6,500-square-foot facility.
Hope Ranch of Missouri requested $926,375 for its therapeutic school, which seeks to play a “preventative and corrective role” for children at risk of dropping out of school because of academic, behavioral or motivational factors.
The committee agreed to award $179,000 to Hope Ranch for a community well and sewer upgrades.
According to Hope Ranch’s application, the total project will cost $1.83 million.