Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds with some storms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.