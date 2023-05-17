Franklin County sales tax receipts continued an upward trajectory in February and March 2023 after an overall increase for 2022.
The county collected $2.28 million from four different half-cent sales taxes in March 2023, the most recent month in which figures were available. That was a 2.45 percent year-over-year increase from March 2022, when $2.23 million was collected.
That’s coming off an even bigger February 2023, when the county collected $2.82 in sales taxes. That was a 14.4 percent year-over-year increase from February 2022, when $2.48 million was collected.
Three half cent sales taxes, the general fund, the road and bridge fund and the law enforcement sales tax fund, each generated around $570,000 in March. The county also imposes a half-cent Proposition P sales tax, which is broken into two funds, both brought in around $285,000. One Prop P tax goes to law enforcement compensation, the other, labeled “law enforcement and emergency dispatch,” is dedicated to pay for the $30 million jail expansion and new 911 dispatch facility. The Prop P tax was approved by voters in 2018.
In January 2023, Franklin County saw a year-over-year decrease in sales tax revenue, with $2.45 million collected, down from $2.65 million in January 2022, a 7.55 percent decrease.
In all, $7.56 million was collected in county sales taxes during the first three months of 2023, up 2.86 percent from the $7.35 million collected in January, February and March of 2022.
In total, Franklin County collected $33.21 million in sales tax in 2022, which was an increase of 6.71 percent over 2021’s collections of $31.13 million.
Franklin County has seen strong growth in sales tax revenue in recent years. In 2014, the county brought in $5.6 million in general fund sales tax revenue for the year, according to Missourian archives.
In 2022, that figure was $8.3 million, a 48.21 percent increase in less than a decade.
“Many economic factors affect the sales tax collections such as the increase in residential and business development throughout the county,” County Auditor Angela Gibson said.
The county’s collections in 2022 were much higher than budgeted. The county budgeted $6.91 million in general fund sales tax revenue that year.
Gibson noted that the budgeted totals are only a projection.
“Considering that sales tax is a very volatile funding source and economic conditions can be easily impacted, we steer on the side of being fiscally conservative with the projections for the fiscal year budget,” she said.
First collected in 1983, the county’s oldest sales tax, the general fund pays for county services including the clerk’s, auditor’s and treasurer’s offices, as well as things like courts, the county building department and the University of Missouri Extension Center.