With the state creating its own system, Franklin County commissioners held off on renewing the county’s agreement with the St. Louis County Prescription Drug Monitoring Program at their Tuesday meeting.
Though an extension of the current agreement was on the agenda, Commissioners Dave Hinson and Todd Boland tabled the agreement because they wanted to see when the state system would be implemented, noting that the current contract is in place through October. The new agreement would have run through Oct. 28, 2022.
“I don’t want to extend it for another year knowing that the state is going to be taking it over and thus being in conflict, possibly, with two different entities,” Hinson said.
Hinson added that he requested information for the state’s timeline on taking the program over.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker did not attend the meeting because of a death in his family and other family concerns, Hinson said.
Prescription drug monitoring programs allow medical providers to identify patients who are obtaining opioids from multiple providers, as well as those who have been prescribed substances that could increase the risk of adverse drug reactions, according to the county.
After approval from the General Assembly, Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill creating a statewide prescription drug monitoring program in June. Senate Bill 63 established a Joint Oversight Task Force of Prescription Drug Monitoring within the Office of Administration.
The program is intended to assist health care providers in better monitoring how opioids and other prescription drugs are prescribed to their patients, according to a news release from Parson’s office.
Similar prescription drug monitoring programs are in effect in every other state plus the District of Columbia and Guam.
The state prescription drug monitoring program law supersedes any local programs like the one in St. Louis County. Local programs will cease operations when the state program is available.
This is the latest in a series of ups and downs in Franklin County’s participation in the program.
In December 2017, the county commission voted 2-1 to join the prescription drug monitoring program created by St. Louis County and used by 75 jurisdictions, covering 85 percent of the state’s population.
As of Jan. 1, 2018, all prescriptions of Schedule 2, 3 or 4 controlled substances had to be reported through a web-based monitoring program.
The county’s participation ended for nearly a year after Brinker’s May 2020 motion to renew was not supported by Hinson and Boland, even though participation doesn’t cost the county anything.
At the time, Mercy Hospital Washington President Eric Eoloff said that the hospital had no immediate need for the program because its electronic medical records system allowed it to see what medications patients have previously been prescribed and that the hospital’s prescribing patterns around pain and other medications had became much more restricted by Mercy policy.
But passionate speeches before the commission in February 2021 by Mercy Drs. David Chalk and Michelle Goetz told a different story, with Goetz discussing a patient who had made significant progress before she later found he was self-prescribing opioids using old prescriptions. She found the information using the St. Louis County Prescription Drug Monitoring Program.
Commissioners unanimously voted Feb. 23, 2021, to renew Franklin County’s participation in the St. Louis County program through Oct. 28. At the time, Hinson said he was still against the county’s participation, but because an ordinance was in place saying doctors and pharmacists were required to report to the prescription drug monitoring program, it made sense to renew for now.