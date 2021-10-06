Franklin County is converting around 13 miles of county-owned road from gravel to hard surface this year.
That includes two roads that should be paved within the next few weeks in the northwestern part of the county — Spreckelmeyer and Schoeneberg roads, said Jim Grutsch, county highway administrator.
The cost for resurfacing the 13 miles is $675,000, Grutsch said.
“Some miles will cost more than others, but that’s a good average,” Grutsch told The Missourian.
The county is on target to have all eligible gravel roads in the county paved within the next seven years, Grutsch told Franklin County commissioners at their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 28. “Funding looks like it’s very realistic that will be accomplished,” he said.
The projects involve fixing rock and ditches and putting chip seal over the roads with a layer of oil and gravel on top, Grutsch said. “It gets you out of the dust, out of the mud and everything else,” he said. “It’s still a hard surface, but it doesn’t have the durability of asphalt.”
The county plans to resurface the newly paved roads with asphalt within seven years, Grutsch said. “That will give us a real good solid surface for 12 to 15 years,” he said.
Some roads in the county that are subject to annual flooding or located within a levee district will never be paved, Grutsch said. Those include roads in the Labadie and Berger bottoms that run along the Meramec River, he said.
The county ran out of money for road-surfacing projects after the Great Recession, according to Commissioner Dave Hinson. It has been working to catch up in recent years.
“I’m very pleased with how aggressive your office and yourself have become in trying to get those roads done,” said Hinson, who took office in 2017. “Thirteen miles is probably the most we’ve paved in several years. And it’s paved right.”
Some roads were improperly paved years before Grutsch took over, requiring the job to be done a second time, Hinson said.
The county plans to surface about 11 miles of currently unpaved roads in 2022, give or take a couple miles, Grutsch said. “As we get into the year, and we see how weather goes, and we see how hard the winter was, we can move some roads up or move some roads back,” he said. “It’s always kind of a juggling act.”
COVID-19 reduced the county to paving only 5 miles of new roads in 2020, but it gave it the opportunity to complete more prep work for road surfacing this year, Grutsch said.
Grutsch’s comments came after a speaker during the meeting told commissioners that a Class 1 county like Franklin should have all county roads paved.
The man also questioned commissioners voting to spend $670,000 on a project at a recent meeting without discussing the project at the meeting. Grutsch said that project was for highway overlays and resurfacing of already paved roads.
Those are more expensive per mile than the new surfacing because the overlay adds 2 inches of asphalt to roads.
The county highway department developed the bid document, which was reviewed by the purchasing department before going out for bid. The county solicited bids in The Missourian and the county’s website, and a couple contractors replied that they were “very interested,” Grutsch said.
“We did our due diligence,” Grutsch said. “There was discussion at length in the departments to arrive at that decision.”