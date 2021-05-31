Franklin County has sold much of the land near a Washington County radio tower it purchased in 2019.
Commissioners approved the $60,000 sale of 83 acres Tuesday to the Dave and Chara Schatz Living Trust, as in Missouri Senate Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan. The land was part of 120 acres, including the radio tower, that the county bought at an October 2019 Washington County Sheriff’s sale to improve emergency radio communications in the southern part of Franklin County.
The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency started using the tower last year, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said after Tuesday’s meeting.
“Now we have a communications tower as a result of this purchase,” he said. “We have much better communications, especially in the southernmost parts of Franklin County.”
Franklin County paid $108,000 for the radio tower and the 120 acres surrounding it. The 1,000-foot tower was once used by a radio station.
“It’s so high that it’s really, really great for EMT, fire and law enforcement,” Brinker said.
Schatz said he had a contract with the property’s previous owner to purchase the tower for the same price, which is adjacent to around 1,400 acres he owns and where he has a cabin, before the radio tower property went into foreclosure.
He then let Franklin County, which had long been interested in the tower, know about the sheriff’s sale.
“All the county needed was basically the tower, so I had the interest in the other property. So we went ahead and exercised, basically, the deal we had with the previous owner,” he said.
The earlier agreement with the previous owner also did not include the radio tower, Schatz said.
“When that thing went to the sheriff’s sale, you had to buy all or nothing, and I had no desire to buy the radio tower,” he said.
The county had an informal agreement with Schatz to eventually sell the land not needed for the radio tower to him, according to the county’s agenda packet.
Schatz’s property had seen a couple break-ins. He said he hopes the additional land will help him limit access to it.
“I just wanted to protect my property from being vandalized or stolen,” he said.