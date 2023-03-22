Franklin County Government Center
Franklin County plans to purchase 41.3 acres to serve as a future site of its highway department’s maintenance facility.

The $450,000 purchase for land on Highway 50 between Beaufort Elementary School and the community of Beaufort will allow the county to consolidate its two current maintenance facilities, one located on Riverview Place in Union, the other at the intersection of Highways ZZ and C, northwest of Leslie, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. While commissioners unanimously approved the special sale contract at their Tuesday meeting, the property’s current owners, Great 8 Cinema owners Paul and Jo Ann Arand, still must agree to the contract.