Franklin County Government Center

Franklin County officials said they are pleased with the results since it moved the sale of properties behind on tax payments in house.

At their Tuesday, April 25, meeting, the Commissioners approved the sale of 11 lots for a total of $8,418. The properties were located in the Lake Arrowhead development, near Robertsville; Osage Hills, near Pacific; and Lake St. Clair and Lake Thunderbird, near St. Clair.

