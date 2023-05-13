Franklin County officials said they are pleased with the results since it moved the sale of properties behind on tax payments in house.
At their Tuesday, April 25, meeting, the Commissioners approved the sale of 11 lots for a total of $8,418. The properties were located in the Lake Arrowhead development, near Robertsville; Osage Hills, near Pacific; and Lake St. Clair and Lake Thunderbird, near St. Clair.
The sales were larger than what the county usually sees on its “conveyed properties” list. Ownership of a property is conveyed to the county after the private owners haven’t paid taxes on it for at least six years.
It was not a one-time event. Four more conveyed properties were sold at the commission’s May 9 meeting. Three more are on the agenda for the commission’s May 16 meeting.
Commissioners give credit for increased sales to the decision in July 2022 to name their executive assistant, Elizabeth Hellmann, trustee over sales of land on the conveyed properties list. The trustee position was previously outsourced to Franklin County Title Vice President Richard Wurdack, who resigned in June of last year.
“I think it’s because you get one person focused on it and handling it daily, versus a title company outside that’s doing multitudes of other things,” Brinker said. “It works better. It’s all in house and it’s very efficient.”
Selling conveyed properties is important because it gets them back on the tax rolls for public entities in the county, Brinker said.
Franklin County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann agreed that the number of conveyed property sales is increasing. But he said it is likely because people are more aware that the delinquent properties are available now, though he added Hellmann could have also helped make people more aware of the list of properties.
Officials say the new system is also decreasing the likelihood of the county getting stiffed on payment.
Commissioner Dave Hinson asked Hellmann at an April 20 workshop if she has cashier’s checks in hand when commissioners vote on approval of the land sales.
“Correct, I will not put them on the agenda without the cashiers checks in hand,” Hellmann said. “With a cashier’s check, at least the people paid the bank.”
Each person who buys properties from the county has to provide three cashiers checks, one to cover the back taxes, one for a recording fee and one for a trustee’s fee.
“In the past, we would take people’s word,” Trentmann said.
The trustee’s fee previously went to Wurdack. Commissioners have been putting the trustee’s fee into the general revenue fund and increased Hellmann’s salary because of her extra duties, according to previous reporting by The Missourian.
The county makes properties available at the tax sale after three years of delinquent taxes. If the properties are not sold at the sale for three years, the county takes possession. At that time, the public can purchase the properties through the county commission outside the tax sale.