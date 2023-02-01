The amount of money spent on construction in unincorporated Franklin County in 2022 totaled $124.2 million — up more than $36.4 million from 2021.
The amount of money spent on construction in unincorporated Franklin County in 2022 totaled $124.2 million — up more than $36.4 million from 2021.
This is according to the county’s annual building permit report, which was released in January.
In 2022, the county granted 1,092 construction permits compared to 1,116 in 2021. Information about the specific locations of the new construction was not included in the report.
Officials credited the increase in construction valuations to the “increased construction costs.”
In July 2022 commercial real estate services and investment firm CBRE’s construction cost index projected a 14.1 percent year-over-year increase in construction costs by year-end 2022, blaming increasing labor and material costs. Still, Franklin County’s construction costs increased 27 percent from 2021 to 2022, indicating even more construction than nationally predicted.
The county granted 91.9 percent of the 1,188 people who approached the department with documents to file for a permit.
“What that means is the people who came in to apply for them, either didn’t bring in enough information and it’s sitting in a bucket waiting for them to drop that information off so we can approve it or it means it’s been approved but they haven’t come in to pay for it and pick it up,” said Building Department Office Manager Beth Anderson.
More than $105 million of the permits issued in 2022 were for residential construction, including modifications and renovations.
Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commissioner Bill Placht said the county’s building department had experienced an increased workload because of the rise in houses built, and that the department frequently had to rely on Assistant Building Commissioner Felix Mesger for inspections. The county employs three full time inspectors.
In 2022, there were 239 permits issued for single-family homes valued at $85.9 million.
There were 202 permits for single family dwellings issued in 2021, totaling $62.8 million.
Nineteen permits were issued for single family attached dwellings — places with a shared wall like a duplex. Only two were issued in 2021, and contractors planned to spend $10.7 million more in 2022, a 5,295 percent increase.
The only building permit for a “service station” issued in 2022 was for $1.4 million in construction at TNT Sales’ property in Villa Ridge. The company builds semi trailers on Highway 100 and is building new shop space, according to a company official.
There was also a $1.2 million permit issued to Hope Ranch of Missouri for building related to schools and educational facilities. The family-style home and school nonprofit based in Stanton planned to use mostly funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to build a gymnasium, according to previous reporting.
Franklin Countians spent about $2 million less in 2022 on additions and modifications to nonresidential buildings and there were 21 fewer permits issued for residential structures, though the permits were valued higher than 2021. Data from Harvard University’s Leading Indicator of Remodeling Activity shows that 2021 was a record year for remodels, a phenomenon it attributes to more time spent at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It found that spending increased in 2022 nationally, too, but projects a decline in all four quarters in 2023.
Finally, the county granted 45 permits for manufactured houses, 351 for electrical work and 83 sewer permits.
