Union flooding
The Bourbeuse River overflows its banks Saturday, Aug. 5, in Union.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

Most Franklin County-owned roads have reopened after being shut down by flooding.

Only Hoeman Road between Gerald and New Haven was expected to remain closed through Monday, Aug. 7, because of water over the road, according to a Franklin County Highway Department News Release. Robertsville Road and Boeuf Lutheran Road were the most recent roads to open Monday.

