Most Franklin County-owned roads have reopened after being shut down by flooding.
Only Hoeman Road between Gerald and New Haven was expected to remain closed through Monday, Aug. 7, because of water over the road, according to a Franklin County Highway Department News Release. Robertsville Road and Boeuf Lutheran Road were the most recent roads to open Monday.
Several roads reopened earlier Monday, including Old Cove Road and Shawneetown Ford Road near Union.
The county saw closures in the southern part of the county, including near the intersection of the county-maintained Old Highway K and the state-owned Highway K, south of St. Clair. But those have now opened.
Chapel Hill Road near Sullivan was also closed because of high water but has reopened.
The highway department announced just after noon Monday that St. John’s Creek Road, north of Clover Bottom, had reopened.
Anyone with questions about the roads can call the highway department at 636-583-6361.
