Franklin County officials are reviewing candidates for director of its health department.
The department has had four people apply for the job that former Director Angie Hittson resigned from in December, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Thursday.
Tony Buel, who had been the department’s public health supervisor, has been serving as interim director.
Brinker is pleased with the response to the job so far.
“It’s exciting that we are currently in quite capable hands with Tony Buel, the acting director,” he said, “and the fact that there are many interested in the position.”
According to the county’s website, the health director position was posted Dec. 30, with a deadline Monday to apply.
The job posting states that the director guides the department “through effective planning, staff management, resource allocation, and sound fiscal practices; ensures the effective coordination of programs and strategies required to protect and improve the health of the residents of Franklin County,” while under “limited supervision.”
The job requires a bachelor’s degree in nursing, public administration or a related field or seven years of “progressively responsible” experience in public health programs, with three as a supervisor.
The director must be certified in automated external defibrillator and cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
The director must be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A pay range for the position is not listed. Brinker said pay will be "commensurate with experience and evaluated ability."
Hittson was paid $76,719 before leaving, Brinker said.
Among the director’s responsibilities are developing health department programs and grants, serving as a liaison between the county and regional organizations and state and federal agencies and conducting a community health assessment every five years.
Applicants are asked to have skills in “analyzing public health issues, evaluating alternatives, and developing solutions based on findings.” They must also be able to write grants and apply public health nursing principles.
Hittson resigned, effective Dec. 31, citing “acts of aggression against all of us in public health” in recent years.
“The daily verbal assaults, threats of violence and even death threats directed at the department, my family and at me personally for following orders I was directed to follow, are not only unbearable, they are unacceptable,” Hittson wrote in her resignation letter.
Hittson, who took a job at a St. Louis-area hospital system, added that she would be happy to meet with commissioners to discuss transition of her duties to her successor, as well as working a few weekends in January to complete end of year contract billing and assist on taking over her duties.
In an email, Brinker wrote that it was not necessary for Hittson to come back and help.
"After evaluating the department it was clear to the Commission that the interim director Tony Buel and the incredible staff of our health department could manage just fine," he wrote.