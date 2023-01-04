Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker is dealing with the changing landscape of marijuana law enforcement in the wake of statewide legalization of cannabis.
“If you talked to 115 different elected prosecutors in Missouri, you wouldn’t get 115 different answers, you’d probably get a dozen,” Becker told The Missourian. “And so we’re, collectively, trying to work together, so that we are coming up with policies consistent statewide for each particular jurisdiction.”
Missouri voters approved Constitutional Amendment No. 3 in November. The law legalized the purchase, possession, consumption, delivery and sale of marijuana for personal use to adults over age 21.
Before the vote on Amendment 3, Becker said he was “in line” with a letter from the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys that urged residents to vote “no” on the measure. The letter noted the state Legislature would be “powerless” to change the marijuana law in the future without an “expensive state-wide election.”
But Becker, who said he has read the entire 40-page Constitutional Amendment “several times,” is now working on the realities of the law, which although approved statewide, was rejected by 56.6 percent of Franklin County voters.
“It’s the law now, the people have spoken and that’s the world we live in right now,” he said. “So we are trying to reconcile the language of the statute of the Constitution to see at what levels something may, in fact, yet be appropriate for criminal prosecution.”
Becker does not expect to see much change in the way driving while intoxicated cases are prosecuted. Language in the ballot measure repeatedly said it did not allow for the public use of marijuana or driving under the influence of marijuana.
“I don’t think it really changes anything in regards to driving while intoxicated,” Becker said. “That’s pretty set forth in the language of Amendment 3. It had no intention of changing anything in there along those lines.”
Possession of three ounces or less of marijuana is “basically OK with few exceptions,” Becker said.
“Obviously, you can’t be under 21 and some things of that nature,” he said.
But Becker pointed out it is still a crime to possess more than the legal amount of marijuana.
“If you had two pounds of it, you’d still be committing a crime,” Becker added.
Courts will be busy in the next year processing decades of expungements of criminal convictions that were formerly crimes under old marijuana laws, Becker said.
Among the largest potential challenges posed by the new law according to Becker is it prevents a judge from ordering someone convicted of a marijuana-related offense to refrain from using marijuana as a condition of probation in sentencing, even though judges are allowed to prevent people convicted of firearms-related crimes from having guns or alcohol-related crimes from drinking, Becker explained.
“That includes someone that is on probation for driving while intoxicated while under the influence of marijuana,” he said. “I predict there will be a legal battle on that. If we lose that one, it’s going to be very difficult to find an effective way of rehabilitating someone who actually can’t use something, that is now legal, responsibly.”
Marijuana has now been elevated to a “super right” in the state, Becker noted. “The constitutional right to use marijuana is higher, per this amendment, than even your Second Amendment rights,” he said. “Also, your freedom of association is a constitutional right that people have, but judges have told people for a century or more, ‘Hey, you are on felony probation, I don’t want you hanging out with any convicted felons.’ ”
Becker’s office has been communicating “department by department” with local law enforcement agencies to discuss the change in law, he said.
“They’re not without their own means of researching things,” he said. “But everybody is trying to figure out what the new rules are. Because they are rules, we are going to play by them, we will follow them, but there’s a lot of gray areas out there now.”