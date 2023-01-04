Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker is dealing with the changing landscape of marijuana law enforcement in the wake of statewide legalization of cannabis.

“If you talked to 115 different elected prosecutors in Missouri, you wouldn’t get 115 different answers, you’d probably get a dozen,” Becker told The Missourian. “And so we’re, collectively, trying to work together, so that we are coming up with policies consistent statewide for each particular jurisdiction.”