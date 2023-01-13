Franklin County is the latest political subdivision considering a tax on recreational marijuana sales, and, if approved, it will impact marijuana purchases countywide.
County commissioners plan to vote Tuesday, Jan. 17, on whether to ask county voters if they want to place a 3 percent county tax on recreational marijuana sales. If the sale is made at a dispensary in a city that has instituted its own marijuana tax, customers will have to pay the county tax in addition to the city tax.
Under Amendment 3, which Missouri voters passed in November, cities and counties are allowed to levy an up to 3 percent tax on cannabis sales. If the county tax passes, customers could pay 6 percent in local taxes, on top of a 6 percent state marijuana tax and regular sales taxes.
The county cannabis tax question would be on the April 4 ballot alongside similar tax questions already approved in Union, Pacific and St. Clair. Washington’s city council is considering a similar measure. Washington, Pacific and St. Clair have medical marijuana dispensaries. There are currently no medical marijuana dispensaries licensed by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services in Union or the unincorporated county.
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said county marijuana tax revenue would go toward public safety, if approved. He recently discussed the issue with St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.
“This is what they asked for,” Brinker said at a Thursday workshop meeting where the issue was discussed. “They wanted to pass recreational but the reason for it, so we could capture the taxes on it. Why let it go without it?”
Brinker said the city of Washington is looking at potentially $100,000 to $200,000 in annual tax revenue from recreational marijuana taxes. “So with two or three of those, you do the math,” he said. “It will be good for public safety.”