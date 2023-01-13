Franklin County Government Center
Franklin County is the latest political subdivision considering a tax on recreational marijuana sales, and, if approved, it will impact marijuana purchases countywide. 

County commissioners plan to vote Tuesday, Jan. 17, on  whether to ask county voters if they want to place a 3 percent county tax on recreational marijuana sales. If the sale is made at a dispensary in a city that has instituted its own marijuana tax, customers will have to pay the county tax in addition to the city tax.