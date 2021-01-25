Franklin County commissioners have approved plans to replace two bridges.
The Huff Road bridge, off Highway 47 near Luebbering in the southeastern part of the county, and the Lockhart Road bridge, west of Sullivan in the southwestern part of the county, are the two lowest-rated, multi-lane county-maintained bridges, said county Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch. The ratings are done by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) every two years on each of the county’s 90 bridges.
The two bridges were rated 29.3 out of 100. Grutsch said bridges average around 50. Considerations given include what detour would be required while the bridge is closed, the bridge’s weight limit, average daily traffic and physical characteristics, like how wide it is.
The bridges each have 15-ton weight limits but that is expected to drop to nine tons when the next reviews are done. “It’s apparent that when we do the inspection this year, by the middle of the year when we get the report, the weight limit is going to reduce,” Grutsch said.
That means it’s time to really look into replacing the bridges, he said.
“If they get below 15 tons, it gets really tough for a school bus or a fire truck to get over there,” Grutsch said.
The Huff Road bridge, which crosses a tributary of the Meramec River, has a total replacement cost of $880,289, while the Lockhart Road bridge, which crosses a Bourbeuse River tributary, is expected to cost $839,390 to replace. The county is expected to pay 20 percent of the totals, with the remainder paid for using state and federal money.
The county does have one lower rated bridge,on Boeuf Creek Road, south of New Haven. But Grutsch said that bridge, which is rated 26.3, is rated so low because it is only one lane. It can hold up to 40 tons, and, since it only is crossed by about 100 vehicles per day, the county has no plans to replace it.
Other low-rated bridges, like one on Prairie Dell Road near Union with a 20-ton weight limit, are not scheduled to be replaced for other reasons. Grutsch said only a few houses are located beyond the bridge, which is located on a dead-end road, and it crosses railroad tracks, making repairs more complicated.
Commission approval begins a three-year process for the Huff and Lockhart bridges, Grutsch said. The county will now submit plans to MoDOT for approval.
In 2022, the county will start the process of acquiring right of way for the new bridges. The county is now in the process of doing this for a different bridge on Boeuf Creek Road.
Construction on the Huff and Lockhart bridges is expected to take place in 2023.
The planning process before construction starts is important to prevent the county from ending up with a substandard bridge, Grutsch said. Though sometimes it has to replace a bridge more quickly, like when the Bacon Ridge Road bridge, north of Sullivan, failed suddenly last year when part of the center gave way.
The Bacon Ridge bridge failure cost the county $230,000, though it is expected to be reimbursed for 80 percent of that.
Other bridges that are further along in the pipeline are the Ridge Road bridge near Sullivan, the Elmont Road bridge near Beaufort and the Hendricks Road bridge near Lonedell, Grutsch said.
A project MoDOT is doing on its own is the Highway 100 bridge east of Washington. Grutsch said the state is paying for all of the span.