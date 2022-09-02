Franklin County officials are considering charging the cities of Washington, Pacific and Sullivan for use of its emergency dispatch lines.
With 911 costs exceeding tax revenue, the county has been trying to convince the cities to contract with it for use of the recently expanded emergency dispatch center at the Franklin County jail. While Union and St. Clair contract with the county, Washington, Pacific and Sullivan have their own public safety answering points (PSAP). New Haven contracts with Washington.
AT&T is considering raising what it charges the county to provide T1 copper lines to serve the remote PSAP locations in Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to $18,000 a month from the current $14,000 a month, Jeffrey Titter, county emergency communications director, told county commissioners at a Thursday workshop meeting.
“Just shy of a quarter of a million dollars a year,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said, with the cities that don’t contract with the county paying none of it.
AT&T also has discussed changing to a fiber optic line, which could cost around $12,000 a month, with an upfront cost.
“These are just ballparks that we’re working here,” Titter said.
Though the three cities have their own PSAP systems, they use communications lines hosted by the county that run through its dispatch center to the remote sites in those cities, Titter said.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson said the county sent a bill to the cities it doesn’t contract with a few years ago and the cities told the county they did not have to pay because of a 1993 commission order. Hinson said attorneys have told the commission the order is not binding and they could just repeal it, anyway.
“At some point we have to say, here’s the deal: If you don’t start paying, then this is what’s going to happen. We’re going to transfer it to your landline,” Hinson said. “We don’t want to do that.”
The first option would be to present Washington, Pacific and Sullivan with a “participation fee,” Brinker said.
“This is your cost to the county, we can’t absorb it, we’re not going to anymore,” he said. “This is your deal. And your amount is ‘x.’ ”
Revenue the county brings in from its 911 landline phone tax has been decreasing as individuals drop landlines and businesses switch to internet-based phone service. Hinson said the most recent annual revenue was $750,000, which is less than the $1.3 million raised when the county first passed a 911 landline tax in 1993.
Brinker said the county’s “immediate action item” will be to get a final number for the cost of internet service and draft letters to Washington, Pacific and Sullivan asking for their “proper share of the costs.”
“And maybe advise them that there will be a commission order passed within the next several weeks to address this issue once and for all,” he said.
In addition, the county’s hardware agreement with AT&T will be up in April 2023, Titter said. That could mean a hardware “refresh” is necessary, which could cost more than $300,000.
Commissioners also would like Washington, Pacific and Sullivan to pay their share for hardware upgrades. “The last time we didn’t do that,” Hinson said. “We just paid everything.”
After the meeting, Brinker said Washington spends over $1 million annually on its communications department. “They could contract with us for a third of that,” he said.
With the dispatch center short on staff, Titter said he has been looking at using automated dispatch to let first responders know about a potential emergency. He estimated that could cost around $250,000.
“It won’t eliminate the need for dispatching, but it will help cover some of the times that we’re short staffed,” Titter said. “Dispatchers are busy answering their phones, they could just hit the ‘enter’ button and it would automatically dispatch their call, while they remain on the line to get that person’s information.”
Commissioner Todd Boland asked why the dispatch center appears to be shorthanded “constantly.”
Titter said workers are facing burnout, while others want to work on their own time.
“I got a resignation today that was having a hard time working weekends and nights and holidays,” he said. “It comes with the territory because it is a demanding job, it’s also your time, your family time.”
Turnover has long been an issue, with dispatch centers Titter works with only being fully staffed for five out of his 22 years.
Titter said he has some concerns with salary for county dispatchers, with Franklin County’s starting dispatcher pay at $19.19 per hour. He said that is less than what Warren County pays and Warren County also pays extra to dispatchers who work nights.