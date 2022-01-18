Franklin County officials are in the process of approving a financial settlement with a smaller opioid manufacturer, while also still considering taking part in larger settlements.
County commissioners voted Jan. 6 to enter into discussions on a settlement with Mylan, which merged in 2020 with Upjohn, a division of Pfizer, to form Viatris.
“This one is probably going to be completed first, is what we are told by our (legal) representation,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said Monday. It is unknown how big the potential settlement may be or how the settlement may be used. Brinker said he thinks at least some of the money should go to paying off debt incurred by the Franklin County jail expansion project.
Brinker said they wanted to get the process going, so commissioners gave authorization to start negotiations with Mylan. Franklin County would be the only county involved in the Mylan settlement.
The county is also pursuing other settlements, including the agreement promoted by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt with Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson. It is part of $26 billion the companies have agreed to pay states that agreed to their terms.
“We’re still pursuing all of that,” Brinker said. “We were told negotiations are going well, that’s about all we can go into on that.”
This larger settlement could provide up to $457 million to Missouri if all municipalities sign on.
While the deadline for local governments to participate was initially Jan. 2, 2022, Chris Nuelle, spokesperson for the attorney general’s office, confirmed the deadline has been extended until the end of January.
Counties and cities, including Union, across Missouri agreed to take part in the broader settlement. But some criticized a lack of guidance from Schmitt’s office.
“Although insufficient information has been provided to political subdivisions in Missouri regarding their allocation by the state, the City has been advised by outside legal counsel to preserve its right to incentive settlement funds that would help combat the opioid epidemic in our community,” said Springfield City Attorney Rhonda Lewsader at a Dec. 21 Springfield City Council meeting where that city agreed to take part in the state settlement, according to the Springfield News-Leader.
Mylan ranked as the No. 17 supplier of opioids sold in the United States in 2016, making up roughly 1 percent of the opioid market, according to a 2017 CNBC story. It was one of five opioid makers sent letters by then-Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill in March 2017, seeking information about sales and marketing materials, internal studies on addictions and information on the companies’ compliance with legal settlements.
Mylan responded to McCaskill’s letter by saying that, while the company shares her concerns about misuse of prescription opioids, it hoped she would expand her interest to the top 10 opioid suppliers in the United States.
“Despite being a small player in this area, we are committed to helping find solutions to the issue of opioid abuse and misuse,” Mylan officials wrote, according to CNBC.