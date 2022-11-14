Franklin County residents normally would have received their 2022 real estate and personal property tax bills by now. When they will receive them is uncertain.
An issue with the county’s computer system is blamed for the delay, Collector Doug Trentmann said this week. He acknowledged that the issue was related to the recent transition of county information technology services from AQM Computer to NOC Technology.
“It does have something to do with that,” Trentmann acknowledged. “I can’t say more than that right now.”
Trentmann hopes the issue will be resolved soon.
“I want it out already, that’s my job,” he said. “There’s no timetable on any resolution.”
Taxpayers are not only unable to pay their 2022 bills by mail, they cannot pay by computer, the county’s mobile app or in person at the collector’s office because the amount owed is not yet available. It is unclear if the issues could delay the county’s traditional Dec. 31 tax payment deadline.
“It possibly could, yes,” Trentmann said. “You can’t rule anything out.”
Forte, the website company the county uses for property tax payments, shows amounts owed for previous years’ taxes but not the amount due in 2022.
The county also has not received the amount owed to the taxing entities it collects for. Trentmann said those figures first go to the county clerk’s office.
Jeannine Stevens, chief deputy clerk, said the clerk’s office also has not received the total amount owed to taxing entities.
“We’re having technical issues,” she said.
Trentmann said he does not know how many tax bills will eventually be sent. “I don’t really have much right now,” he said.
County commissioners approved a six-month agreement with NOC starting July 1 after AQM officials told commissioners that Larry Sikes, who handled the county’s account for AQM after previously serving as county IT director, announced he was retiring. AQM, which took over county IT services in 2017, proposed a six-year $6.9 million agreement to overhaul the county’s IT system.
At the time, NOC Vice President Jon Lober proposed a “simpler solution.” After AQM officially backed out of discussions, the county approved an agreement that would pay NOC $32,975 a month until the end of 2022. Commissioners have been involved in budget discussions with NOC about the upcoming fiscal year.
In 2021, the county’s 67 taxing entities, which Trentmann’s office collects for, were owed $138 million, according to previous Missourian reporting. A total of 121,145 individual accounts owed taxes last year.