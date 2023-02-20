The Franklin County Narcotics Enforcement Unit seized nearly $1.2 million in illegal narcotics in 2022, including 520 grams of fentanyl.
Lt. John Biser, the head of the unit, said his team has already seized twice that amount of fentanyl in Franklin County in just the first month of 2023. He called the recent surge in fentanyl seizures “alarming” in an interview Wednesday.
“I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Biser said. “Truly this is a public health crisis. This is worse than the COVID pandemic.”
Fentanyl, a highly addictive man-made opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin, is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45, according to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
Biser said investigators are now finding traces of fentanyl in nearly every kind of drug they seize, including marijuana. He warned that anyone who uses any illegal drug today is at risk of being exposed to fentanyl, which, even in minuscule levels, can trigger an overdose and death.
“We used to see it (fentanyl) primarily laced in heroin, but now dealers are mixing it in just about everything and selling capsules of it. It’s crazy, but the hard core users are looking for the dealers who sell it to someone who overdosed. They want the strongest dose they can get. That’s how bad this has got,” Biser explained.
Dr. Rahul Gupta, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, said fentanyl is not only found in opioids, it’s found in the “entire drug supply,” from cocaine to methamphetamine to fake fentanyl-laced Adderall prescription pills. Gupta testified at a U.S. Senate Hearing Wednesday, where officials said the Biden administration needs to keep pressure on China for its role in selling chemicals used to make fentanyl to cartels in Mexico, which are manufacturing and smuggling the drug into the United States.
Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton blamed the “open border crisis” along our country’s southern border for the fentanyl “crisis” in Franklin County. “Until we get the border situation under control, this (fentanyl) problem isn’t going away,” he said.
Pelton said his department investigated 11 drug overdose deaths in 2022 and responded to 92 cases where an individual survived a drug overdose. He said his deputies used Narcan to revive an overdose victim a total of 77 times last year. Most of those overdose cases involved fentanyl.
Biser recalled an incident where, if his unit did not arrive when they did, there would have been another overdose death.
“We were serving a search warrant with our SWAT team, and when we gained entry, we found the suspect and another guy with his head down on the suspect’s kitchen counter. He didn’t have a pulse. He was essentially dead. We had to give him three units of Narcan to revive him. Had we arrived five minutes later, he wouldn’t have made it,” he said.
Biser said his unit also intercepted 10,013 grams (roughly 22 ¼ pounds) of methamphetamine last year with an estimated street value of $500,650. That was substantially more than the 2,804 grams of meth his team seized in 2021 and the 1,642 grams seized in 2020.
Biser said an abundant supply is driving down the price of meth. He pointed out that three to four years ago, an eighth of an ounce cost around $250. Today, you can buy an entire ounce for the same $250.
Biser said the efforts to reduce domestic meth production have been successful but now the drug is mainly manufactured in China and also distributed in the U.S. by drug cartels in Mexico.
“The laws that were passed regulating pseudoephedrine sales and other things have pretty much knocked out the local producers. Now the meth trade is largely international and cartel driven,” Biser explained.
Pelton said the department’s narcotics unit, which consists of 11 detectives — eight from the sheriff’s department, two who are assigned to the unit from the Washington and Union police departments and an intelligence analyst from the Missouri National Guard Counterdrug task force, form a more collaborative drug response in Franklin County.
“I’m proud of the work they are doing,” Pelton said. “It’s a team effort and they are hitting on all cylinders right now. They are responsible for the cooperation and coordination you are seeing among the various law enforcement agencies in the county in the fight against illegal narcotics.”
Biser said the only real way to reduce fentanyl deaths is by reducing demand.
“We are not going to win this fight through interdiction or enforcement,” he said. “We have to fight this with education. We take that part seriously, because it is the only way we are going to turn this around. We can’t solve this problem alone, we all need to work together to solve the demand part.”