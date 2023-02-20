Fentanyl pills
Pictured are colored rainbow fentanyl pills, which can come in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes. 

 Contributed Photo/Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Franklin County Narcotics Enforcement Unit seized nearly $1.2 million in illegal narcotics in 2022, including 520 grams of fentanyl.

Lt. John Biser, the head of the unit, said his team has already seized twice that amount of fentanyl in Franklin County in just the first month of 2023. He called the recent surge in fentanyl seizures “alarming” in an interview Wednesday.