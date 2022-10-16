Franklin County officials are considering providing residents with the ability to make emergency calls using text messaging.
Text to 911 is now only available in certain areas of the state. According to the Federal Communications Commission, people are advised to still call 911 call centers on a phone when possible, because voice callers can provide more information.
But there are emergencies where people are unable to make voice calls.
“The question is, how do you weigh it?” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said at a Thursday meeting with county emergency department officials. “How do you weigh the value you add to that domestic (situation), where the guy or the gal cannot be on the phone?”
Text to 911 service would cost the county an estimated $80,000 to $90,000 over five years, county Emergency Management Agency Director Abe Cook said after the meeting. The texts are routed through only two locations in the United States, which the county must pay.
Currently, text to 911 is not used much in Missouri, Jeffrey Titter, county emergency communications and 911 director, told commissioners. But he said he expects that to increase as more people learn about it.
“For the citizens, I think it’s a good thing, especially for the hearing impaired,” Titter said.
As of 2021, text to 911 capability was available in 35 Missouri counties, with another two dozen pending, according to the Missouri 911 Service Board. Among neighboring counties with the service are Gasconade, St. Charles, Crawford and Jefferson counties, with St. Louis County pending.
Titter and Cook also gave an update about a committee they are on with Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson that is discussing how to move forward after commissioners voted Oct. 4 to terminate an agreement with Washington, Pacific and Sullivan. In the agreement, the county had been paying for emergency dispatch lines and other services to the cities, even though those cities do not use the county’s dispatch center, as Union and St. Clair do.
The cities that do not contract with the county have asked the county to come up with a proposal for a new agreement before they enter into discussions with the county, Cook said.
The county asked the cities to join their 911 dispatch because the county does not want to tell the cities what to do, First District Commissioner Todd Boland said. “We wanted a joint venture of everybody’s thoughts of how to best proceed and move on to make this work for Franklin County,” he said.
The cities have three options, Hinson said. They can move their dispatchers to the county facility, with the county setting up consoles for them; the cities can buy their own stand-alone dispatch centers, without any help from the county; or the county gets a cost to provide communication lines and other services to the cities’ public safety answering points (PSAP) for a payment.
“They have three options, it’s not like we’re coming in and ramming something down their throat,” Hinson said.
The county is currently short four 911 communications workers. Boland said the cities also have had problems filling positions. “So if we combined our workforce, maybe we would all have a full...”
“A full complement of personnel,” Brinker said.
Hinson said he understands issues Sullivan might have, since the city is in both Franklin and Crawford counties. “It does make the dynamic a little different, but it’s not something that doesn’t happen other places across the state,” he said.
Commissioners said some counties are combining their dispatch services with other counties, while Franklin County has four PSAPs within one county.
The county is dealing with dwindling revenue from a landline tax approved in 1993 that funded 911 services, as technology costs go up.
Brinker asked Cook and Titter to put together costs for providing various services to the cities, so the county can give the list of items the cities could potentially have to pay for.