Franklin County officials discussed what to do about perpetual code enforcement violators at a Thursday workshop meeting.
Code Enforcement Officer Jason Machelett appears to be “spinning his wheels” dealing with properties that have trash or septic issues, First District Commissioner Todd Boland said.
“We’ve got to have teeth in this game or something,” Boland said. “We’ve got to figure something out, as opposed to just constantly sending him back out a second or third time, going back to court, going back and forth.”
But Billy Eckelkamp, the prosecutor for the county’s municipal court, argued that they have been getting people to clean up their property.
“It takes time, but, at the end of the day, we can put them through the process, we can have a trial, we can find them guilty and we can fine them, right?” Eckelkamp said. “But that doesn’t solve your problem.”
More effective than letting violators off with a fine is getting violators to come back every two weeks to update the municipal court on the progress of cleaning their yards, Eckelkamp said.
“It, effectively, makes people get tired of coming to court,” he said. “It takes less effort for them to clean stuff up than to sit through a court docket, starting a 4:30, and I don’t get to it until 6 in the evening.”
If a person pleads guilty to a code enforcement violation, they pay a fine, but it does not resolve the problem, Eckelkamp said.
“It just continues on, so we might as well just keep one file open and keep them coming,” he said. “But if you have a neighbor that complains about trash, and they come in and say, ‘Yep, I’m guilty,’ and we fine them $300, they go on and our file is closed, and we have nothing we can do.”
Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker asked why the county can’t do more to deal with infractions. “Why can’t we file against them, and say this is your fine for this infraction and you need to clean it up within a time period?” he asked. “Say 30 days, and if it’s not cleaned up, the county will clean it up, and we will lien your property.”
But Mark Piontek, the county’s legal counselor, said state law limits what the county can do. “You can put them on probation, and make that a condition of probation that they’ve got to clean up their violation,” he said. “But then if they don’t clean it up, then they violate their probation and you impose a fine.”
Asked if violators can be fined more, Eckelkamp said people with trash violations can be fined up to $1,000 per day, but people usually do not have that much money. Municipal court also does not have the ability to put a lien on property.
There are now 50 to 75 properties with code enforcement violations in “various stages” in the county, Eckelkamp said.
It is difficult to force people to appear in municipal court, Eckelkamp said. “I’m not a police officer, I’m not going out and arresting, and we can’t issue a warrant unless we have a date of birth and a social security number, because there might be two Tim Brinkers,” he said.
There are also “habitual offenders,” such as one woman who appeared to have cleared used cars off her lot, only for the county to realize once leaves fell off the trees that she had moved some of them into the woods, Eckelkamp said.
Boland asked if they could give people 60 days to clean their yards, with the county highway department coming in to clean it after that.
Eckelkamp replied that the county could do that, but he has found requiring violators to continue showing up at municipal court has been the most “effective tool.”
Jail time is also not usually considered in municipal court, because the possibility of a jail sentence means that the county would have to pay to provide an attorney to any defendant who cannot afford one, Piontek said.
Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson asked about the possibility of taking repeat offenders to an ordinance hearing, in which county Planning Director Scottie Eagan would hear the case.
Eckelkamp said that could be an option if a violator does not show progress with cleaning their property.
For now, officials determined there is not much more they can do. “This is really a big result of the restrictions put on these courts,” Brinker said. “A lot of teeth have been ripped out. ... I don’t want people to think out there that we all aren’t doing our jobs. This is a byproduct of changes made, and now we’re trying to deal with them.”