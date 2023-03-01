Franklin County could be changing its rules on heights allowed for cellular and other wireless towers.
“We are behind the times with our wireless codes,” county Planning Director Scottie Eagan said at the county commission’s Thursday, Feb. 23, planning and zoning meeting.
While some of the changes are driven by state law, Eagan said the county planning and zoning department is proposing its own changes to tower height regulations.
The changes would allow towers to be a maximum of 250 feet for commercial towers, up from 200 feet now, Eagan said. In residential areas, disguised or “stealth” cellular towers would have a maximum height of 100 feet, compared to the current 80 feet. Stealth towers could be a maximum of 150 feet, compared to the current 120 feet, in areas zoned for commercial or industrial.
The planning department recommends the increased height, even though the county’s planning and zoning commission recommended keeping the height limits at their current level.
“I’m requesting to change it because I have talked to telecommunications businesses, people that build (towers),” Eagan said. “The size of the antennas now, they’re so big the tower has to be higher to hold them.”
The county has received variance requests for towers of 225 and 230 feet, Eagan said.
No action was taken on the request, but Second District Commissioner Dave Hinson did note that there are many cellular “dead spots” in the southern part of the county.
After the meeting, Hinson said he expects county commissioners to vote on the proposed changes in a couple weeks.
No one from the public spoke for or against the proposed changes to wireless tower regulations at Thursday’s meeting.
The county is looking at combining the names for commercial antennas/towers, communications towers and other towers into one name — wireless support structure.
Also being considered is changing the definition of single family dwelling to “a building occupied by one family.” Eagan said it has said “designed exclusively for and occupied by one family.”
The changes would make it more clear that residents of the unincorporated county can have home businesses, Eagan said.
“We realized that was causing some issues with people who run businesses out of their homes,” she said. “We just wanted to clarify that you can have a business and live in the same structure.”