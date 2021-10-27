Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker is suggesting changes to the way local communities get transportation money from the county.
The county’s transportation committee, made up of representatives from the county and cities and special road districts, approved $350,944 in grant requests at its Thursday meeting.
Each entity had to request the grant money, which comes from 5 percent of Franklin County’s sales tax. Brinker would like to consider eliminating the process of applying for the grants.
“I’d like to ask the group, and perhaps bring it up at the next meeting, too, to perhaps review and evaluate if there would be any benefit to simply taking that 5 percent and divvying it up in some proportion or fashion to all these municipalities to do with as you wish versus having to come and apply for tax dollars that are there and should be available to everybody,” he said near the end of the meeting.
Brinker asked committee members to think about potential benefits and repercussions should they change the system, so they could discuss it at the next scheduled meeting on Jan. 27, 2022.
“It’s quite burdensome internally from a tracking perspective, and I know it’s probably another task that you all have to jump through for monies that probably are going to be paid to your agencies,” Brinker said.
The county actually set aside $398,000 in grants to go toward $1.82 million in transportation projects for 2021. But Union previously withdrew its grant request for a project that would add new curb and gutter, as well as sidewalks, to a new area of Old Highway 50 west of downtown.
Neither of Union’s two representatives to the committee attended Thursday’s meeting, but City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann previously said the city ran out of time to finish the sidewalk project because it has been busy preparing for construction of the planned $12.2 million Union Expressway.