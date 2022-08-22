Franklin County’s municipal court could soon be hearing cases on revoked and suspended driver’s licenses.
Such cases are now heard in Franklin County Circuit Court, with people accused of driving with a revoked or suspended license facing state charges.
When the county set up the municipal court around a decade ago, it did not include the ability for the court to hear tickets involving driving while license suspended or revoked, Franklin County Prosecutor Matthew Becker told county commissioners at a Thursday workshop meeting. At the time, punishments allowed by state law included two days of shock time.
“Then you are, kind of, dealing with mandatory jail time,” Becker said. “The argument could be made that we would have to appoint public defenders.”
But that law changed a few years ago, removing mandatory jail time for license offenders and turning it into a Class D misdemeanor, Becker said. But the county has yet to adapt its process.
Now, Becker said, putting driving while license suspended offenses under the county code could help relieve the state court system.
While the change could increase the county municipal court’s caseload by several hundred cases a year, it could have a major positive impact on the state courts, Becker said.
“They don’t take a lot of time to prosecute, so it’s not really a great burden within our office to do it, but they do have a tendency to slow other cases down,” he said.
Changing the county code to hear suspended license cases in municipal court could make the process more efficient, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Currently, in many cases where a driver is ticketed for both driving with a suspended license and speeding, both cases are heard in state court, Becker said. “They don’t have to, but as a practical matter, it makes sense to keep them together,” he said. “So they do end up sending driving while license suspended and many other tickets (to state).” With the change, both would be heard by the municipal court.
The change in county code will require three public hearings, County Counselor Mark Piontek said. The dates of the hearings have not been announced.
Brinker asked Becker to work with Piontek on drafting language for the code change.