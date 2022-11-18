Franklin County is aiming to get personal property and real estate tax bills in the mail by the first week of December after approving a temporary agreement with its former information technology provider.
The county will pay AQM Computer up to $20,000 to help its current IT provider, NOC Technology, fix unresolved issues that have caused a delay in issuing the bills, which are typically sent out in early November Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. The agreement was approved at the county commission’s Tuesday meeting.
Brinker said the county has a goal of the first week of December to get the issues resolved and have bills sent out. He left open the possibility of an extension for taxpayers to remit payment by the end of the year.
“If anything, people may have a little reprieve, but all is well,” he said.
Asked what work AQM will be doing, Brinker said “stuff that’s over my head technology wise.”
An issue with the county’s computer system was blamed for bills not being sent on time. County Collector of Revenue Doug Trentmann previously said the issue was related to the recent transition of county IT services from AQM to NOC.
County commissioners approved a six-month agreement with NOC starting July 1 after AQM officials told commissioners that Larry Sikes, who handled the county’s account for AQM, after previously serving as county IT director, announced he was retiring. AQM, which took over county IT services in 2017, proposed a six-year $6.9 million agreement to overhaul the county’s IT system. The county did not pursue the upgrade due to the cost.
NOC promised a “simpler solution,” and the county approved an agreement with it that pays the Washington company $32,975 a month until the end of 2022.
In July, Trentmann expressed frustration after he said AQM did not provide documentation to help the county run its system when the contract ended at the end of June 2022. The county was eventually able to get the information from a retired AQM employee.
After Tuesday’s meeting, Trentmann said “there are a lot of variables” on when the tax bills will be sent. “So I still don’t have a timeframe,” he said. “That is the goal we are trying to get to. We’re trying to make Dec. 1, but I can’t say that we’re going to make it. I can’t give any firm date.”
Trentmann said it is still not known whether the tax payment deadline will need to be extended. The deadline is Dec. 31, though the collector’s office will be closed New Year’s Eve this year because it falls on a Saturday.
Though Trentmann likes to get tax bills to residents early in November, this is the second consecutive year many residents have seen a delay in getting their paper bills.
In 2021, Trentmann said his office had the bills prepared and the files to the printing company, Midwest Direct, of Cleveland, Ohio, on Oct. 15. But the printer did not have envelopes available, according to previous Missourian reporting. The county needed 78,000 envelopes for the 114,000 total bills it issued.
The delay caused many bills to be sent out several weeks late, but the county did not change the payment deadline in 2021.
Last year, Trentmann hoped to get tax bills out early because of an average increase in property values of 10 percent, meaning higher payments for many residents.
While many residents did not receive paper bills on time last year, they still had the option to pay on the county’s website or smartphone app, as well as in person at the collector’s office. This year, none of those options are available for 2022 payments because the county does not yet have the needed information inputted according to Trentmann.