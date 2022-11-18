Franklin County

Franklin County is aiming to get personal property and real estate tax bills in the mail by the first week of December after approving a temporary agreement with its former information technology provider.

The county will pay AQM Computer up to $20,000 to help its current IT provider, NOC Technology, fix unresolved issues that have caused a delay in issuing the bills, which are typically sent out in early November Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said. The agreement was approved at the county commission’s Tuesday meeting.

